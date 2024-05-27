Erin Andrew Reveals Why Tom Brady May Succeed at His New Career in Fox Sports’ Commentary Booth

Tom Brady, former New England Patriots quarterback, bid farewell to the gridiron last year. Before leaving, Brady made sure to build an unparalleled legacy. He won a record 7 Super Bowls in his 23-year-long golden career. Six of those came with the Patriots in the 20 seasons he played for them. At 43, Brady became the oldest player to win the Super Bowl by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to glory.

For a year, Brady chose to stay away from the spotlight. He hosted his podcast Lets Go. The 5x Super Bowl MVP was subjected to a roast recently.

Netflix released The Roast of Tom Brady as a part of their joke fest. However, the NFL GOAT has something bigger lined up. He will be kicking off his second career soon. This is what his future colleagues think about the quarterback legend.

Erin Andrews Prediction for Tom Brady’s Career

Erin Andrews, lead sideline reporter at Fox Sports, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She talked about how Tom Brady would do as a commentator. Andrews shared that she interacted with the Patriots’ Hall of Famer.

Based on her conversation, she believes that Brady will certainly keep the audience intrigued. Andrews said that Brady’s inside stories are something people always wanted to know. She reasoned that Brady has been great at everything, and this won’t be any different.

Tom Brady’s Deal With Fox Sports

The 4x NFL MVP, Tom Brady, will begin his career at Fox Sports in the first week of NFL 2024. He will be in the studio when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Fox Sports announced that Brady will replace Greg Olsen as the lead analyst. He will also act as an ambassador for the media house. Brady has signed a 10-year-long deal worth a staggering $375 Million.