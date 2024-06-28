Erin Andrews EXPLAINS How Travis Kelce Surprised Her at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Show at Wembley Stadium

Travis Kelce flew down from Cannes to attend Taylor Swift’s concert in London. The sportster interacted with the couple’s matchmaker, Erin Andrew, in the VIP area. He stunned Andrews with how well he knew Swift’s choreography.

Andrews opened up about the moment in her Calm Down podcast. She spilled the beans about her exchange with the Chiefs’ tight end. Kelce made her on-stage debut with his girlfriend on the final day of the London tour.

Travis Kelce’s familiarity with Taylor Swift’s dance moves

Erin Andrews and Travis Kelce were together in the VIP area at Wembley. Andrews asked the 3x Super Bowl champion about Swift’s choreography and shows. She questioned Kelce if he knew what they were.

“I think it's an old one and one of the new ones,” Kelce responded. Erin thought he had made a poker face, but it felt adorable. But the TE’s following statements made her jaw drop. “And the bridge leads to this,” Kelce said.

The fact that Travis said Bridge blew her mind. Co-host Charissa Thompson also recalled the day when she watched Kelce cheering for Swift for the first time. “You must be so proud,” Thompson had quipped. “You have no idea,” the tight end had answered.

Travis Kelce’s on-stage debut with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sent 90,000 fans at Wembley into a frenzy on Sunday, June 23. The top-paid NFL TE joined his girlfriend during the I Can Do It With a Broken Heart performance.

Kelce appeared wearing a black tuxedo and a top hat. Swift pretended to faint during the transition skit. Her beau gently lifted her and carried her to the center of the stage. He fanned her until she got up and changed into another dress.

Taylor Swift had subtly proposed Travis Kelce on the show's first night. She even mimicked his touchdown celebration. The multiple Grammy winner shot an imaginary bow into the night sky to show her love for Travis.