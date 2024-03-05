Who is Erling Haaland’s girlfriend? All about Isabel Haugseng Johansen

Erling Braut Haaland was born on July 21, 2000. He is a professional football player from Norway who plays striker for both the national team and Manchester City in the Premier League.



Haaland's quickness, strength, placement, and ability to finish inside the box make him one of the world's best strikers. The phenomenal striker didn't take time to settle in England and scored 36 goals during his debut Premier League debut.

This goal-scoring prowess made him the highest-scoring player in the history of the league in a single season. The Norwegian sensation was the key reason for a historic season for Manchester City as they completed a treble.

Who is Isabel Haugseng Johansen?

Isabel Haugseng Johansen was born on July 15, 2004, in Bryne, Norway. She is a proud twenty-year-old Norwegian citizen, and her fame goes beyond the football pitch because she has made a name for herself on social media.

Haugsung Johansen, like her partner, is a football player who presently represents the Norwegian team Bryne Fotballklubb's women's senior team. Her current club is in the small Norwegian city of Bryne, where she was born and raised.



She considers living a very low-key life considering her boyfriend's celebrity. They have appeared in public together a few times. The last time they were seen together was at the celebration following their English Premier League victory.

How did Erling Haaland meet Isabel Haugseng Johansen?

Erling Haaland and Haugseng Johansen have shared a common love for football since their childhood. The two Norwegians met in the football academy. Haaland joined the local soccer team in Norway, Bryne when he was five years old. He also ran into Johansen at Bryne. They both attended the local club's academy as children.



The young but deadly striker was bought by Molde of the Eliteserien's first division after he played soccer for the local team for more than ten years. He left Molde after two seasons to join Red Bull Salzburg in Austria. Johansen remained with Bryne and carried on leaving her mark on Norwegian soccer history even after he left.

Haaland and Isabel Haugseng Johansen’s Relationship Timeline

Although Haaland and Haugseng Johansen had been friends for over ten years, they started dating while the 2022–23 Premier League Golden Boot winner was a player for Borussia Dortmund according to reports.

However, they didn’t come out in public together till Haaland signed for Manchester City. Isabel was seen celebrating with Haaland after Man City lifted the Premier League title at the end of the last season.

Are Haaland and Isabel Haugseng Johansen planning to get married?

Whether they will get married or not is up for debate. However, several sources have confirmed their relationship to be a serious one.

According to one source: "Isabel has been with Erling [on vacation] after traveling to Germany and England to see him. They have been acquainted for all time.

"Erling has the world at his feet—and women are lining up to be his partners," the insider continued.

“However, he's a very sensible boy, so it makes perfect sense that he's dating a long-time friend from his hometown. He must be able to put his trust in the people in his life and focus solely on the game of football.

What is Isabel Haugseng Johansen’s Instagram?

@isabelhaugsengj is the Instagram handle of Isabel Haugseng Johansen. Isabel has around 35000 followers on the platform and pictures of her with Haaland are all over the profile.

How supportive is Isabel regarding Haaland?

Johansen has regularly demonstrated her support for Haaland by going to his games. One particularly noteworthy event from last year's Champions League final saw her travel to Istanbul to watch Haaland's Manchester City team defeat Inter Milan 1-0.

As Isabel is a professional herself, it’s not easy for her to make it to every game that Haaland plays but her dedication to the best striker in the world is for everyone to see.

