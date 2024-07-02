ESPN Defends Decision to Honor Prince Harry with Tillman Award Despite Backlash from Late NFL Star's Mother

Despite facing backlash, ESPN continues to stick to its decision to honor Prince Harry with the Pat Tillman Award. The late football player Pat Tillman’s mother told the Daily Mail, “I am shocked as to why they [ESPN] would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award. There are recipients that are far more fitting.”

Pat Tillman also served in the US Army and lost his life in 2004. The Tillman Award is given to individuals who have done remarkable work for their communities, and many believe that Prince Harry is not the right fit for this accolade. However, ESPN is holding its ground.

ESPN holds its ground

Prince Harry will be receiving the award following his work at the Invictus Games Foundation, where he promotes healing techniques through sports, especially for military members and veterans across the globe.

After receiving backlash, ESPN defended its decision in a conversation with TMZ. ESPN mentioned, “While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, the Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”

However, a petition was signed against ESPN to change their decision, and the masses have raged against ESPN regarding the decision.

ESPN received backlash

The NFL analyst Pat McAfee also shared his views on the matter, saying, “It’s going to Prince Harry, who I don’t even think is a prince anymore, right? He said don’t call me that? See, why does the ESPYs do this s**t?”

Moreover, a petition was filed that emphasized awarding someone who doesn't reflect Tillman’s intention and values. However, only time will tell whether Prince Harry will receive the Tillman Award or not. Meanwhile, fans are raging against ESPN, and they might withdraw their decision.