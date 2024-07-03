The Pat McAfee Show has been making headlines ever since it started to air on ESPN. During a recent interview with Jimmy Pitaro who happens to be the President of ESPN, discussed the controversies surrounding high-profile guests that appear on the Pat McAfee Show namely Aaron Rodgers.

Pitaros expressed his opinion on how the show impacts ESPN’s audience and where it stands in such controversies.

ESPN aims to attract younger viewers while managing controversies, says Jimmy Pitaro

Pitaro addressed the challenges that the channel faced since the airing of McAfee’s show, even before completing its one year anniversary. "We knew licensing Pat's show would make some people uncomfortable," Pitaro told SBJ's Mollie Callihane.

Pitaro emphasized further the network's commitment to addressing issues as they unevil, saying, "We address those issues as they come and as they arise, and we address them internally."

The show is seen to be attracted a good amount of traction among the younger audiences despite its controversy, Pitaro highlights. "We are in a battle for people's time, and as a part of that, we are trying to attract a younger audience," he explained. "Pat does just that. He is authentic, and he resonates with younger people."

Viewership data supports Pitaro's claims, with research confirming McAfee's ability to "move the needle" among younger demographics.

There have been quite a few instances that have led to a strained relationship between McAfee and the channel.

To name a few, of the controversies linked to Aaron Rodgers' appearance on the show. Another McAfee notable clash earlier this year between Norby Williamson who happens to be a former ESPN executive which brought internal conflicts to the forefront.

There have also been reports of heated arguments between Stephen A. Smith and McAfee over creative differences which further proves a testament to the strained relations within the network.

Burke Magnus addresses ESPN’s responsibilities for guest comments

Burke Magnus, ESPN's content president, addressed the network's responsibility for comments made by guests like Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show.

Magnus acknowledged that ESPN bears "some responsibility" for what is said on its platforms, even in unique licensing arrangements like McAfee's show.

A closer look at the Aaron Rodgers controversy

Aaron Rodgers’ who is known for his bizarre conspiracy theories, appeared on the Pat McAfee Show which generated a significant number of controversies during the NFL season.

The New York Jets QB’s opinions and views criticized McAfee’s ESPN colleagues have always made it to the headlines and sparked debates about the limitations of free speech on news broadcasting platforms.

One of the most prominent incidents could be when Rodgers implied the ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was associated with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Such an alleged baseless claim led Kimmel to threaten legal action against the NFL player.

McAfee's responds to ongoing guest appearances

McAfee, while expressing understanding towards Kimmel’s anger, continued to feature Rodgers as a guest on his show, which has sparked a debate about journalistic responsibility and the balance between provocative content and factual accuracy.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro has requested McAfee to fact-check all the guests in real time to avoid such controversy.

Yet it seems to be pretty difficult to execute this considering the live nature of the show and the unpredictability of the response of the guests such as Rodgers.

As the NFL season approaches, questions remain about Rodgers' continued appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show."

With McAfee maintaining control over his show's content, it appears likely that Rodgers will return as a recurring guest, leaving ESPN to navigate the potential fallout from his controversial statements.

