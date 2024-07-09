Ethan Page Opens Up On Why He Left AEW and Joined WWE

The newly crowned NXT Champion Ethan Page is having a gala time in WWE. Within weeks of making his surprising debut at NXT, Ethan Page has now also won the NXT Championship. However, it was quite surprising to see Page leaving Tony Khan's AEW and coming to WWE.

In the current dynamics of wrestling industry, more superstars are jumping to Tony Khan’s AEW because of two reasons. First, a handsome pay, and second a less rigorous travel schedule. Plus, AEW also allows its wrestler to take part in Independent wrestling promotions and shows.

But Ethan Page had surely something else in mind , when he decided to leave AEW and join WWE. The 34-year-old superstar has now opened up on why he did that.

Ethan Page opens up on why he left AEW

While talking at Talkin Shop, Page revealed that it was definitely time for him to leave AEW. "It was definitely time to leave...I could sit in catering for the next three years and my career would end or I try and do something before my career ends,” Wrestling Inc quoted Page.

Page also said that it had been a lifelong dream of his to come to the WWE, as so many of his childhood idols were superstars. "My favorite wrestlers are The Macho Man, The Rock, Billy Gunn, Razor Ramon."

On joining WWE, Page revealed that it was no less than a miracle for him, as the offer came up from the company within 11 days of leaving AEW. "I was like, 'This is not real,' and they were like, 'Yes it is, here's the offer,' and I was like, 'Yes,' and then they hung up,” Page recalled the conversation with WWE administrative. "I was like, 'Wait a second, that was a real phone call that just happened?” he said.

How WWE kept Ethan Page's debut top secret

Ethan Page’s NXT debut was kept a top-notch secret by the WWE. Page made his shocking debut on May 28, revealing himself as the attacker of Noam Dar and Oro Mensah’s attacker. As per a report by Fightful Select, the backstage access to NXT was completely stripped to prevent Page’s reveal.

During the rehearsals of the show, Shawn Michaels filled in Page’s spot so he wouldn’t be seen before his real debut. And very few people would know that Page was indeed in talks with the WWE in 2021 before he made his AEW debut.

Today, he is the NXT Champion, and it’s no less than a surprise that WWE handed him the belt within a few weeks of his debut. And if he continues to deliver on this level, then that day isn’t far when he would be making his WWE main roster debut.