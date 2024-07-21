Evan Mobley Agrees to 5-Year, $224 Million Extension with Cavaliers: Report

Agents Joe Smith and Thad Foucher of Wasserman confirmed on Saturday that their client, Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley, has accepted a five-year, $224 million maximum rookie contract extension. The deal could potentially rise to as much as $269 million with added incentives.

Mobley's excellent second season exhibited his impressive capabilities, with per-game averages of 15.7 points, 9.0 rebounds,3.0 assists, and 1.4 blocks. His contributions were pivotal in propelling the Cavaliers into the playoff positions.

His outstanding performance in the Cavaliers' final match of the 2024 playoffs showed his full potential. Despite Game 5 loss to the ultimate victors, the Boston Celtics, Mobley shone individually with 33 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks accrued in 43 minutes.

Mitchell reacts to Mobley's new deal as a game-changer for the Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell, Mobley's teammate, celebrates Mobley's landmark deal as a breakthrough for the Cavaliers. Mitchell joyfully notes on Twitter that he no longer needs to foot the bill and congratulates Mobley on his hefty payout.

ESPN reveals that Mobley's contract could potentially swell to $269 million depending on specific provisions. In an otherwise silent offseason, the Cavaliers made noise with the dismissal of JB Bickerstaff and welcoming Kenny Atkinson as their new head coach. extensions of Mitchell and Mobley's contracts are strategic moves that primed the team for competition in the Eastern Conference for at least a couple of seasons.

Trade rumors swirling around Donovan Mitchell ended upon his agreement to a three-year, $150.3 million contract with the Cavaliers. His unique contract structure attracts attention because reports disclosed that Mitchell could have committed to a four-year contract worth as much as $207.8 million. However, opting for a three-year extension with a player option, fondly called a "2+1", opens an opportunity for him to seek a profitable deal at the prime age of 30.

Highlighting Evan Mobley's defensive dominance and career progression

Evan Mobley, since his debut in 2021 as the NBA's third pick, has swiftly ascended as a robust defense player. In 2023, he secured the third spot in the Defensive Player of the Year race and made the First Team All-Defense.

Mobley makes up one of the four players achieving at least 300 blocks and 150 steals within the last three seasons, alongside Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Despite being on the path to another all-defense selection, Mobley's progression was deterred by an early knee injury in the season, limiting his participation to 50 regular games in 2023-24. Throughout his career of 198 games, Mobley consistently averages 15.6 points with a shooting accuracy of 54.4%, accompanied by 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks.

