Evan Mobley Likely to Receive Max Extension with Cavaliers Following Donovan Mitchell's Extension; NBA Insider REVEALS

The Cavaliers need to decide quickly as Evan Mobley, their standout big man, approaches the final season of his current contract. They already exercised their 2024-25 season option for Mob, worth a mere $11.23 million, for as soon as 2023. Given his significant role for Cleveland, this is a steal.

A significantly larger salary awaits Mobley in his next contract. As reported by Brian Windorst of ESPN, it appears that Cleveland is preparing to make a generous offer to the former USC Trojans star.

Upcoming contract negotiations for Evan Mobley

During the previous off-season, the Cleveland Cavaliers secured Donovan Mitchell's services by offering him a substantial $150.32 million contract extension. With Mitchell's future now secure, the Cavaliers' focus shifts to their other star, Evan Mobley.

Given Mobley's stellar performance since being drafted - outshining both Barnes and Wagner and becoming an integral part of the Cavaliers back-to-back playoff appearances - it's that he may receive a comparable deal.

Insider Windhorst foresees that the contract may be finalized soon. He assumes that under current circumstances and in light of the lucrative deals given to Mobley's 2021 draft-class peers like Scottie Barnes and Franz Wagner, the Cavaliers are ready to offer a max contract to Mobley.

Mobley's representatives are likely to remind the Cavaliers of these recent pay-outs if they haven't done so already. Mobley has averaged 15.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in his three NBA seasons.

Evan Mobley's impactful rookie season and playoff breakthrough

The Cavaliers picked Evan Mobley third overall in the 2021 NBA draft. He led all in rebounds and blocks per game, averaging 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7, and 0.8 steals per in his first season. Mobley played a significant role in improving the Cavaliers' winning percentage from .306 to .537 and elevating the defense from the league's 6th-worst to the 5th-best.

Mobley continued to display exceptional skills during the 2022 NBA playoffs, notably in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics, where he was the scorer with 33 points. He also contributed 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, and a steal. In addition to that, he performed outstandingly in other playoff matches, recording double-doubles and playing crucial roles on both defense and offense.

