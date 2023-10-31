‘Even in Retirement Shannon stays handing Favre Ls’: Shannon Sharpe gets NFL fans support after Brett Favre's defamation suit dismissal

Shannon Sharpe finally revealed the good news that the fans have been waiting for, for a long time now. The retired NFL star succeeded in dismissing the defamation case against him by Brett Fayre.

When Shannon Sharpe shared the news, fans came forward, well-wishing the former NFL player. Fans were happy about Sharpe winning the case, and here's how they reacted to the news:

What was the case against Shannon Sharpe that was dismissed, and how did fans react to the news?

In February 2023, retired NFL player Brett Favre filed three defamation lawsuits against Shannon Sharpe, Shad White, and Pat McAfee. Two out of three lawsuits were already dismissed in the month of May; however, the third one was dismissed in October.

Brett Favre sued Shannon Sharpe for saying, "Stole money from people that really needed that money," in one of the episodes of Undisputed back in 2022. However, Shannon, on October 31, broke the news and confirmed that the third and final Brett Favre case was dismissed.

Fans are incredibly happy about Shannon Sharpe winning the case. They all came forward, sharing their unique reactions to Shannon Sharpe's Tweet, where he revealed the news. One fan said, "Even in Retirement Shannon stays handing Favre Ls."

"Unc @ShannonSharpe beat Favre in the Super Bowl and the courtroom🐐," said another fan who seemed really happy about Shannon's win. Then, there were also fans who criticized Brett Favre for suing Shannon Sharpe. "Brett Favre is a disgrace," said a Sharpe fan, criticizing Brett.

"Congrats unc! That was a disgrace!" said another fan, firing indirect shots at Brett Favre. But that's not just it. "Congratulations Shannon. Still hopeful that courts will soon hold Brett accountable for his actions regarding the use of welfare funds toward unintended causes," said another fan, pointing at Brett Favre.

Shannon Sharpe has only shared the news through a Tweet, and an official statement to the media regarding this is still pending. Do you think the retired NFL player will come forward talking about this in detail?

