Everton Point Deduction: Why did the Premier League side lose 10 points and what was appeal verdict?

A 10-point penalty for breaking Premier League financial regulations has dropped Everton into the relegation zone, threatening to end the club's 70-year reign in England's top flight. The punishment was the largest sporting fine in the Premier League's 31-year history, plunging Everton into the relegation zone and jeopardizing the club's 70-year standing in the top flight.

An independent commission determined that the club had incurred a loss of 124.5 million pounds ($155 million) over three years, ending with the 2021-22 season. The league's earnings and financial sustainability guidelines enable teams to lose no more than 105 million pounds ($130 million) over three years or risk repercussions.

Everton put an appeal on what was the most severe sporting punishment in Premier League history after it was discovered to have produced losses that surpassed the competition's profit and financial sustainability guidelines. Everton, one of English football's most historic clubs, has struggled in recent years, narrowly avoiding relegation in each of the previous two seasons.

Everton to get 6-point deduction

Everton's 10-point penalty was reduced to six points on appeal. Laurence Rabinowitz KC led the club's appeal, which was heard over three days beginning January 31 by a three-person independent appeals committee made up of members who were not on the initial commission panel. Everton maintained that there were evident mitigating factors for the infringement, which were largely outside the club's control.

Advertisement

The club's argument included the loss of sponsorship money owing to sanctions imposed as a result of the Ukraine war, as well as a change in how interest payments on the club's new stadium were calculated.

Another key point raised in the case was the excessive character of the sentence imposed by the original commission. The new panel has finally made a final verdict, reducing Everton's 10-point punishment for breaking the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) to six. The club will now have 25 points, moving them up to 15th and five points above the bottom three.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Meets Players Ahead of WPL 2024; Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Recreate His Iconic Pose

Only three other clubs have ever been penalized points in Premier League history. Middlesbrough were docked three points for failing to complete a fixture against Blackburn in 1996/97, while Portsmouth were docked nine points for declaring bankruptcy in March 2010. For financial issues several seasons earlier, Tottenham was docked 12 points before the 1994–1995 season; however, the penalty was later lifted.

ALSO READ: WPL 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, How to Watch, Injury Report, Lineups Predictions, and More