Every Conn Smythe Winner Who Lost Stanley Cup Final After Connor Mcdavid Named 2024 Playoff MVP



The Conn Smythe Trophy honors the most valuable player in the NHL playoffs, regardless of their team's Stanley Cup win. Throughout its history, the prestigious award has emphasized exceptional performance, frequently at the expense of the recipient's team.

Since the 1964-65 NHL season, 47 players have won the Conn Smythe Trophy 54 times. Each year, after the last game of the Stanley Cup Finals, members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association vote on the player who deserves the trophy.

The NHL Commissioner hands away the trophy before presenting the Stanley Cup. Only the winner is revealed, as opposed to most other NHL honors, which identify three contenders and are awarded at a ceremony. Vote totals for the Conn Smythe Trophy were revealed beginning in 2017.

Only six players have won the Conn Smythe award but just to lose the Stanley Cup finals.

6. Roger Crozier - Detroit Red Wings (1966)

Roger Crozier's exploits for the Detroit Red Wings during the 1966 playoffs fascinated both fans and critics. Despite Detroit's fourth-place finish and underdog position, Crozier's goaltender prowess powered them to upsets, including a stunning 2-0 series lead against the powerful Montreal Canadiens in the Final. His injury in Game 4, when Detroit was leading 1-0, turned the tide, and Montreal went on to win the Cup in six games.

5. Glenn Hall - St. Louis Blues (1968)

In 1968, Glenn Hall of the St. Louis Blues personified the attitude of NHL expansion franchises. Hall's outstanding goaltending helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup Final against the Montreal Canadiens. He made four one-goal decisions, including two in overtime.

Despite Hall's valiant efforts, the Blues fell short, but his remarkable play throughout the playoffs won him the Conn Smythe Trophy. Hall's achievement stands out in an age of rapid NHL expansion.

4. Reggie Leach - Philadelphia Flyers (1976)

Reggie Leach's 1976 playoff performance with the Philadelphia Flyers is legendary.

L set a playoff record with 19 goals, and the Flyers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final against the Canadiens thanks to their unrivaled scoring performances. Despite his heroics, the Flyers could not defeat Montreal, losing four games.

Leach's extraordinary goalscoring binge and effect earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy, making him the first skater to do it on a low-scoring club and establishing his place in NHL playoff history.

3. Ron Hextall - Philadelphia Flyers (1987)

As a rookie goalkeeper in 1987, Ron Hextall's playoff performance with the Philadelphia Flyers confounded expectations. In the Finals against the Edmonton Oilers, Hextall's acrobatic saves and determination sent the series to a thrilling Game 7.

Despite Hextall's heroics, the Flyers fell short in the final game, and the Oilers won the Cup. Hextall's remarkable playoff efforts won him the Conn Smythe Trophy, recognizing his impact and tenacity.

2. Jean-Sebastien Giguere - Anaheim Mighty Ducks (2003)

Jean-Sebastien Giguere's performance in the 2003 playoffs was genuinely outstanding. Giguere's goaltender prowess helped the seventh-seeded Anaheim Ducks get to the Stanley Cup Final against the New Jersey Devils, where they defeated higher-seeded clubs.

Despite going off against future Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur, Giguere was unable to lead the Ducks to victory in Game 7. However, his remarkable .922 save percentage and inspired play earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy.

1. Connor McDavid - Edmonton Oilers (2024)

In 2024, Connor McDavid's playoff performance with the Edmonton Oilers was historic. McDavid led the playoffs in points with 42, including record-breaking assists and consecutive four-point games in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, demonstrating unrivaled offensive skill.



Despite a spirited attempt, the Oilers fell short in Game 7, depriving McDavid and his teammates of the Stanley Cup. His outstanding achievements, such as breaking Wayne Gretzky's postseason assist record, earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy and solidified his place among the game's best players.

