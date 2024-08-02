Every Injury Roman Reigns Has Faced in WWE Career

Injuries in wrestling are commonplace. No matter who the wrestler is, everybody has been on the shelf at least once in their careers. The case with Roman Reigns is no different.

Despite having a reputation for being one of the safest in-ring performers in WWE, Reigns is no stranger to being on the sidelines due to the unavoidable aspect of professional wrestling.

Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE for the longest time now. During his journey to the top, Reigns suffered his share of injuries. Let’s take a closer look at some of the most notable injuries that have marked Reigns’ storied career.

Roman Reigns suffered a shoulder injury in 2017

In 2017, ‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns was embroiled in a heated rivalry with the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowmam. Their feud reached a fever pitch when the seven-footer ambushed Reigns during an interview with Michael Cole. Strowman continued the onslaught by rag-dolling Reigns backstage.

Ultimately, Strowman hurled Reigns off a loading deck while Reigns was restrained to a stretcher. Moreover, following Reigns' admission inside the ambulance, Strowman viciously overturned it.

Despite the script requirement, Reigns suffered a serious shoulder injury that took him out of commission for a while.

Roman Reigns suffered an arm injury courtesy of Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns made history at WrestleMania 38 after defeating Brock Lesnar in a winner-take-all match, unifying the WWE and WWE Universal Championship. However, the Tribal Chief’s victory came at a price, as he fell victim to the severity of Brock Lesnar’s debilitating submission move, the Kimura Lock.

Although Reigns secured one of the biggest victories of his career, he ended up spending time on the shelf, recovering from his arm injury. This also allowed Reigns to phase out of making regular appearances on WWE TV and shift to a part-time schedule.

Roman Reigns got his bell run at Survivor Series WarGames 2022

The Bloodline was at its strongest in 2022. In a bid to overpower the heel faction, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes joined forces and took on Roman Reigns and his faction at Survivor Series 2022 in the WarGames match.

At one point in the match, a fired-up Kevin Owens delivered a very hard slap across Roman Reigns’ face, rupturing his eardrum. It was also reported later that Reigns and Owens had some backstage heat due to Owens’ lack of control with the slap.

Nonetheless, Owens got his receipt on an edition of SmackDown, where he teamed up with John Cena and took on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.

Despite the injury, Reigns recovered quickly, returning to action a few weeks later.

Roman Reigns suffered a back injury at SummerSlam 2023

The Bloodline Civil War was nothing less than cinema. In the main event of SummerSlam 2023, Roman Reigns put his title on the line against his cousin, Jey Uso, who had defected from the Bloodline.

During this highly anticipated Tribal Combat match, Roman Reigns reportedly suffered a back injury due to a clothesline and a suicide dive. The closing moments of the match saw Jimmy Uso betraying his twin Jey when the latter was about to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Ultimately, Reigns picked up the win but skipped the post-show media scrum due to his back injury.

All in all, Roman Reigns has worn every injury he has faced as a badge of honor and made his return even stronger. Without a doubt, Reigns’ most serious setback came in 2018, when he revealed that he would be stepping away from the ring due to his constant battle with leukemia.

The fact that he made his return after fighting the deadly disease and became the longest-reigning world champion of the modern era is a testament to his tenacity and unwavering resilience.

