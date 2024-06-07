On Thursday, Dan Hurley and his wife, Andrea, met with the Los Angeles Lakers GM, Rob Pelinka, and the team's owner, Jeanie Buss. Once the news was posted by College Basket Report on X, NBA fans jumped in to target Dan's wife.

"Oh it’s a wrap. Every lady wanna be in Jeanie’s circle," wrote one of the fans, throwing a little shade at Mrs. Hurley.

In the same thread, another fan agreed and wrote, "Ain't that the truth?"

"Yeah, Hurley wife definitely wears the pants," a third comment read.

The third comment thread attracted a lot of responses. Here's what the replies looked like:

"LOL, 0 awareness of how actual grown relationships work."

"Nah dude she makes every decision here, not mutual decisions. What she says goes."

"Happy wife, happy life."

"Every wife does....I don't give a damn what hubby thinks. Any woman with a little strength will wear them."

Well, what fans are trying to imply is that "the wife" is the one the Lakers need to convince. As another fan rightly pointed out, "The northeast has been her home too all her life and this is a big change. So, I hope they make it all worth it for her as well."

Reportedly, Dan Hurley was also endorsed by former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Magic Johnson.

Since Dan is currently working as the head coach at UConn, he might or might not accept the Laker's offer.

Dan Hurley and Andrea Hurley were college sweethearts

While attending Seton Hall University, Dan Hurley met Andrea Sirakides. The pair tied the knot in 1997. Together, Dan and Andrea share two sons, Danny and Andrew.

Interestingly, both sons are into basketball, just like their father!

Danny played college basketball while attending Seton Hall University. Andrew also played college basketball at the University of Connecticut. He won national championships in 2023 and 2024 with the Huskies.

How much will the Lakers pay Dan Hurley for the HC position if the UConn Coach agrees to sign the deal?

Currently, Dan Hurley earns $5.25 million per year at UConn. Therefore, the Los Angeles Lakers will for sure offer a deal worth tens of millions for the long term.

For your information, UConn's contract with Dan Hurley has a $1.875 million buyout. Thus, if the Los Angeles Lakers crack the deal with the NCAA basketball coach, the team would need to pay that amount alongside Hurley's salary.