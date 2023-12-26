Every NBA record LeBron James broke this year in 2023

Many regard LeBron James as the greatest basketball player of all time, thanks to his exceptional skills, versatile gameplay, and countless achievements.

NBA icon LeBron James garners respect from players and legends alike for his unique ability to play multiple positions, demonstrate leadership, and perform an all-around game.

The multifaceted career of James is painted with championships, MVP awards, and scoring records, fueling the debate surrounding the best basketball player of all time.

LeBron James' profound impact and extraordinary proficiency in basketball underscore his legendary stature. Today's article explores every record LeBron broke in 2023.

First player to have a 40-point game against all 30 NBA teams

On January 24, 2023, LeBron James made NBA history by becoming the first player to score 40 or more points against all thirty teams. He achieved this remarkable achievement after scoring 46 points against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Became the first NBA player to have a career score of 39,000 points

LeBron James hit another record by becoming the first player in NBA history to score 39,000 career points on November 21, 2023.

He reached this milestone during the Los Angeles Lakers' 131-99 victory over the Utah Jazz.

James achieved this feat by scoring a 3-pointer in the first quarter of the match.

NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer

LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record for the most career points scored in NBA regular seasons, achieving a total of 39,363 points.

This milestone cements his legacy in basketball history and sparks discussions about the greatest basketball player ever.

Record for most season openers lost

In the NBA's history, LeBron James has the most losses in season openers, marking 13 consecutive opening-game defeats after the Los Angeles Lakers' 107-119 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

This surpasses Jason Terry's record, making James the leader in this category.

Attempted field goals (regular season)

As of December 26, 2023, LeBron James holds the NBA record for the most attempted field goals, having taken 28,553 shots during his career.

This surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 28,307 shots attempted.

Most turnover

With 5,066 turnovers, LeBron James holds the record for the most turnovers in NBA history, surpassing Karl Malone and Russell Westbrook.

In 2024, LeBron James is poised to break multiple NBA records, including minutes played, games played, attempted field goals, missed field goals, made free throws, and steals.

He is expected to reach 40,000 career points, secure a 20th All-Star selection and a 20th All-NBA Team spot, potentially surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's records and making history in the process.

