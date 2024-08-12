Every record broken in 2024 Paris Olympics featuring Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, and more

The 2024 Paris Olympics showcased an impressive display of athletic excellence. Not only that but historic milestones have been created. Team USA led the medal tally, and numerous athletes set new records.

With a total of 126 medals, including 40 golds, the United States finished as the most decorated team at the Games. Among the standout performers were gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Katie Ledecky. Both of them achieved remarkable personal milestones and added to their already illustrious careers.

Simone Biles has cemented her legendary status

Simone Biles delivered an extraordinary performance in Paris. She further solidified her position as one of the greatest gymnasts in history. At the 2024 Olympics, Biles won three gold medals. Including one in the team event, one in the all-around competition, and one in the vault.

Additionally, she earned a silver medal in the floor exercise. This impressive haul brought her total Olympic medal count to 11. This made her the most decorated American gymnast of all time. Biles is now just two gold medals away from tying the Olympic record for the most gold medals ever won by a gymnast.

Biles’s achievements in Paris were particularly historic. She became only the third woman to win gold in the all-around final twice. She is the only gymnast to have achieved this feat in non-consecutive Olympic Games. Her performances demonstrated her incredible skill. It also showed her ability to maintain peak performance across multiple Olympics. In the end, everything reinforced her legacy as a gymnastics icon.

Katie Ledecky is dominating the pool

Katie Ledecky continued to make waves at the 2024 Olympics. The swimmer is establishing her dominance in the pool. Ledecky won two gold medals in Paris. She pushed her total gold medal count to nine. Which is the most by any female swimmer in Olympic history.

Alongside her gold medals, Ledecky also earned one silver and one bronze, bringing her total Olympic medal count to 14. This achievement tied her with Australia’s Emma McKeon for the most total Olympic medals among female swimmers. It made Ledecky the most decorated female Olympian in U.S. history.

Ledecky’s standout performance came in the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle. There, she set a new Olympic record with a time of 15:30.02. This time was 10 seconds faster than the second-place finisher, Anastasiya Kirpichnikova. Ledecky’s dominance in long-distance freestyle events was highlighted by this performance. It showcased her extraordinary swimming prowess.

Diana Taurasi made a historic achievement in basketball

Diana Taurasi made history on the basketball court by becoming the first female player to capture six gold medals. Taurasi’s accomplishments surpassed the records of other notable basketball players, such as Sue Bird. The player has five gold medals, and then comes Teresa Edwards, who has four gold medals and one silver. Taurasi’s contributions were crucial in leading Team USA to victory. They included a dramatic win against France on the final day of the Games.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone breaks hurdle records

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had an exceptional performance in athletics. She set a new world record in the women’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 50.37 seconds. This achievement improved her previous world record by 0.28 seconds. McLaughlin-Levrone’s dominance in this event. It was underscored by her holding the three fastest times and six of the top ten times in the 400-meter hurdles. It highlighted her unparalleled skill and consistency in the sport.

Record-breaking Performances Across Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics were marked by numerous other record-breaking performances across various sports:

Archery

In archery, Lim Si-hyeon of South Korea set a new world record in the women's event. They ultimately secured the gold medal. South Korea also broke Olympic records for the women's team. Not only that but also mixed team events by winning gold in all three categories.

Athletics

The athletic events featured several new records:

• Lindon Victor of Grenada set a new Olympic decathlon discus record but later took bronze in the decathlon.

• Niklas Kaul of Germany established an Olympic decathlon javelin record.

• Roje Stona from Jamaica set an Olympic record in the men's discus and claimed gold.

• Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan set an Olympic record in the men's javelin, winning gold.

• Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia set an Olympic record in the men's marathon, securing gold.

• Mondo Duplantis of Sweden set a new world record in the men's pole vault and won gold.

• Cole Hocker from the United States set an Olympic record in the men’s 1,500 meters and won gold.

• Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda set an Olympic record in the men’s 10,000 meters, winning gold.

• The U.S. men's 4x400 meter relay team also set an Olympic record and won gold.

• In the women's events, Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands set an Olympic record in the marathon and won gold.

• Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone from the United States set a new world record in the women's 400-meter hurdles and won gold.

• Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic set an Olympic record in the women's 400 meters and took gold.

• Faith Kipyegon of Kenya set an Olympic record in the women's 1,500 meters and won gold.

• Winfred Tavi of Bahrain set an Olympic record in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase and claimed gold.

• The U.S. mixed 4x400-meter relay team set an Olympic record but ultimately won silver.

Canoe

In canoeing, Martin Fuska of the Czech Republic set an Olympic record in the men's C-1 1000 meters and won gold.

Cycling

Cycling saw several record-breaking performances:

• Australia set a new world record in the men's team pursuit and went on to win gold.

• The Netherlands set Olympic and world records in the men's team sprint, securing gold.

• Great Britain set world records in the women’s team sprint and won gold.

Rowing

In rowing, Oliver Zeidler from Germany set an Olympic record in the men’s single sculls and won gold.

Shooting

Shooting events featured various new records:

• Nathan Hales of Great Britain set an Olympic record in the men’s trap and won gold.

• Sheng Lihao from China set an Olympic record in the men’s 10-meter air rifle and claimed gold.

• Adriana Ruano Oliva of Guatemala set an Olympic record in the women’s trap and won gold.

• Oh Ye-jin of South Korea set an Olympic record in the women’s 10-meter air pistol and won gold.

• Ban Hyo-jin from South Korea set an Olympic record in the women’s 10-meter air rifle and later won gold.

• Sagen Maddalena of the United States set an Olympic record in the women’s 50-meter rifle in three positions but took silver.

• Zhang Qiongyuq of China set an Olympic record in the women’s 50-meter rifle in three positions and won bronze.

• Chiara Leone of Switzerland set an Olympic record in the women’s 50-meter rifle in three positions and claimed gold.

• The mixed-skeet team from Italy set a new world record and won gold.

Sport Climbing

In sport climbing, Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland set a new world record in the women’s speed climbing event and won gold. Sam Watson from the United States set a world record in men’s speed climbing and earned bronze.

Swimming

Swimming events were notable for their record-breaking performances:

• Pan Zhanle of China set an Olympic record in the men’s 100-meter freestyle and a world record in the individual competition, winning gold.

• Leon Marchand of France set Olympic records in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke, 200-meter butterfly, 200-meter individual medley, and 400-meter individual medley, winning gold in each event.

• Daniel Wiffen from Ireland set an Olympic record in the men’s 800-meter freestyle and claimed gold.

• Bobby Finke of the United States set a world record in the men’s 1,500-meter freestyle and won gold.

• Sarah Sjostrom from Sweden set an Olympic record in the women’s 50-meter freestyle and later won gold.

• Kaylee McKeown of Australia set an Olympic record in the women’s 100-meter backstroke and won gold.

• Regan Smith of the United States set an Olympic record in the women’s 100-meter backstroke relay and won gold.

• Gretchen Walsh from the United States set an Olympic record in the women’s 100-meter butterfly but later won silver.

• Kaylee McKeown of Australia set an Olympic record in the women’s 200-meter backstroke and won gold.

• Summer McIntosh of Canada set Olympic records in the women’s 200-meter butterfly and 200-meter individual medley, winning gold in both.

• Mollie O’Callaghan of Australia set an Olympic record in the women’s 200-meter freestyle and won gold.

• Katie Ledecky from the United States set an Olympic record in the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle and won gold.

• The U.S. women’s 4x100 medley relay team set a new world record and won gold.

• Australia set Olympic records in the women’s 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays, winning gold in both.

• The U.S. mixed 4x100-meter relay team set a world record and won gold.