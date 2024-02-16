'Every Team is Making Calls ': Stephen Curry Opens Up on Warriors' Pursuit of LeBron James before NBA Trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors are rumored to have considered pairing LeBron James with Stephen Curry just before the NBA trade deadline, a proposition that stirred mixed emotions among fans.

Despite the trade not occurring, the mere speculation has caused a stir in the NBA community.

Following the Warriors' loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Curry responded to Wednesday's reports suggesting the team had attempted to acquire LeBron during the trade window.

Maintaining a smile throughout his response, he admitted to not being taken aback by the rumors but was surprised that such information had leaked.

"No, never surprised," stated Curry.

He expressed his belief that news like this is surprising only because if every team is making calls it was known to fans or media groups, they would realize that this is common talk in their front offices, particularly at trade deadlines when all teams are exploring player availability.

"Surely, you'd call for someone like Bron just to check. I'm uncertain about how deep these conversations went, but finding out about this certainly took me by surprise this morning," concluded Curry.

ALSO READ: Go Dap Bron Bi*ch': NBA Fans Roast Klay Thompson for Ignoring Steph Curry After Costly Mental Lapse in Warriors' Loss

Advertisement

LeBron James' Future with the Lakers: Recent Rumors and Speculation

LeBron James' frustration with the underachieving Lakers is well-known. After their last championship win in 2020, the Lakers have fallen short of their championship ambitions.

Their competition in the Western Conference Finals last season proved to be a clear mismatch as they were taken down 4-0 by the Denver Nuggets, who subsequently won their inaugural championship.

Despite the lack of any tangible results to the possibility of LeBron moving or even joining the Warriors, the latest rumors have instigated a whirlwind of speculation about his impending stay with the Lakers.

The highest scorer in league history holds a player option worth $51.4 million for the forthcoming season, and has been open about his desire to play alongside his son, Bronny.

There's deliberation between LeBron James and Stephen Curry to potentially come together for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN has disclosed that the powerhouse duo have been contemplating this opportunity for quite some time, with Steve Kerr potentially leading them as head coach.

This announcement comes after initial reports suggesting James' commitment to Team USA and his active recruitment of other players.

ALSO READ: Watch: Stephen Curry sinks ridiculous 100 feet Tunnel Shot sending NBA twitter into a frenzy