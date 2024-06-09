‘Everybody Didn’t Follow Jesus’: Kendrick Perkins Furiously Responds After Tweet Claimed LeBron James Unfollowed Him

Kendrick Perkins found himself in the unexpected spotlight when his former teammate LeBron James decided to unfollow him on social media.

Perkins, known for his candid and colorful commentary, responded with a rather unconventional analogy, comparing his situation to that of Jesus, stating, "Everybody didn't follow Jesus, I'll be ok."

The timing of LeBron's action is also raising questions, particularly given the recent friction between his 39-year-old former teammate and LeBron.

Earlier, Perkins had openly criticized James for what he saw as an attempt to overshadow the NBA Finals moment between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.

However, LeBron's unfollowing spree, which included not just Perkins but also Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin, has left observers puzzled, as the motives behind these actions remain unclear.

Kendrick Perkins berated LeBron James for trying to steal spotlight from Kyrie Irving

Kendrick Perkins didn't hold back when criticizing LeBron James for stealing the spotlight from Kyrie Irving as Irving returned to the NBA Finals with the Dallas Mavericks, facing his former team, the Boston Celtics.

Perkins called out James for trying to make the Finals all about himself, insinuating that James was upset about no longer being Irving's teammate.

Perkins earlier said, “Here we go again. Weaseling his way into somebody else’s moment, let somebody else enjoy it. This is not about you! Your team is at home. This is about the Mavs and the Celtics, and yet you’re so mad and disappointed that you’re not Kyrie Irving’s running mate anymore.”

Some fans and analysts have questioned whether James' recent comments about Irving were part of a deliberate effort to keep the spotlight on himself, even as his own team, the Los Angeles Lakers, had been eliminated early in the playoffs.

Perkins suggested that the continuous focus on James and the Lakers in the media may be an attempt by the superstar to control the offseason narrative and remain at the center of attention.

As the NBA Finals take center stage, the spotlight on James and the ongoing speculation about his future continues to grab headlines. Whether James' comments about Irving were sincere or part of a calculated strategy to remain in the public eye, it's evident that the drama surrounding the two former teammates has added an intriguing subplot to the Finals.

