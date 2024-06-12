‘Everybody Knows Im a Hookah Man’: Shaquille O’Neal Denies Being Stoned in Viral Tweet During Mavericks vs Celtics Game

The Boston Celtics triumphed over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals Game 2, clinching a victory with a final score of 105-98. Despite Luka Doncic leading the Mavericks with a solid performance of 32 points, 11 rebounds, and assists, the team suffered due to turnovers and a poor shooting performance from the three-point line.

On the Celtics' side, Jrue Holiday stole the spotlight with 26 points and 11 rebounds, with Jaylen chipping in 22 points and 6 rebounds. The victory puts the Celtics ahead with a 2-0 lead in the series, with the subsequent game set to take place in Dallas.

During the game, basketball fans noticed Shaquille O'Neal and Paul Pierce, both seated courtside at Boston's TD Garden on the ABC broadcast. Viewers pointed towards O'Neal's choice of eyewear and Pierce's look of anxiety via memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One of the most widely shared comments came from podcaster Travonne Edwards, who humorously captioned a screenshot of O'Neal and Pierce with "this edible ain’t s---," accompanied by two laughing emojis.

After a meme implying that he and NBA graduate Paul Pierce consumed cannabis edibles during the game went viral, O'Neal felt compelled to set the record straight. Upon noticing the post the following day, the NBA veteran, referring to himself in the third person, emphasized that he does not consume edibles.

In his response to Edwards, O'Neal posted, "Shaq don't do edibles you dummy, stop tryna get noticed with dumb ass tweets." The Inside the NBA host further explained his use of sunglasses as he was a "shining, dummy," and identified as a "hookah man" that everyone knows about.

Shaquille O'Neal joins Brooklyn-based crime series 'Gravesend' in new acting venture

Shaquille O’Neal is ever keen to explore new facets. The 52-year-old basketball legend relayed this when he recently announced his latest acting pursuit. Teaming up with ex-NFL star James Harrison, Shaq indicated that he's poised for another big screen appearance.

In his customary style, O’Neal personally broke the news to his fans. He circulated an Instagram story, divulging the specifics of his immediate project. It spotlighted that the renowned sports analyst had been inducted into the Brooklyn-centric crime series, ‘Gravesend', an opportunity to polish his acting craft.

The affirmation came from the official Instagram account of the show the day before, which Shaq later disseminated. They shared a vignetted piece from the Page Six report that purportedly captured Shaq at Coney Island filming the imminent season three of the series, joining the primary cast members, William DeMeo and Joseph D’Onofrio.

According to the same report, Shaq is slated to impersonate Mustafa, an influential mafia lord reigning over Bedford-Stuyvesant. The narrative supposedly revolves around his imminent alliance with the Gravesend mobsters. Interestingly, James Harrison is anticipated to join The Diesel's contingent, potentially thickening the plot.

This marks another noteworthy milestone in Shaq’s acting journey. The New Jersey native demonstrated a flair for performance from a young age. Consequently, even when his acting debut, Kazaam, met with major criticism, the NBA icon didn't back away, rather he chose to take up more roles to refine his craft.

