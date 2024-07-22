Everything About Kobe Bryant’s Lakers Locker Hitting Auction; Expected to Sell for Over USD 1,000,000

Fans of Kobe Bryant can bid on a unique piece of memorabilia in the Center locker used by the late Lakers legend. The locker, which Bryant used between 2004 and 2016, is currently available for bidding. Already, one bidder has placed a $700,000 bid on this rare item, which may eventually sell for up to $1.5 million.

A maintenance worker saved this iconic locker, which was destined for destruction during the 2018 renovations at the then Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena An American collector who had the locker nameplate later bought it, thereby uniting the two pieces.

Iconic Kobe Bryant locker set for auction with proceeds benefiting Youth Foundation

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of modern collectibles, stated in a press release that this locker symbolizes Bryant's extraordinary journey and served as his harbor through all his triumphs and trials.

This collector has now decided to auction the complete set, with some of the proceeds earmarked for the Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation. "In line with Kobe Bryant's legacy of community service and philanthropy, part of the proceeds from this sale will directly benefit The Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation," Sotheby's stated.

Bryant, who played his 20-year career exclusively with the Lakers, retired after scoring an incredible 60 points in his 2016 swansong. The basketball Hall of Famer tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, which also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, among others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: LeBron James Makes History as First Male Basketball Player to Carry USA Flag at Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony

Kobe Bryant's sacred space as Staples Center locker goes to auction

The locker bears witness to Bryant's career highs and lows, containing within its wooden structure, reminders of every achievement and struggle. Bryant's last name embellishes the upper right-hand corner.

Undeniably a legend of the Lakers and the NBA, Bryant clinched five championships, made an astonishing 15 All-NBA selections, and won one MVP over his career. He gave fans many unforgettable moments at the Staples Center (now referred to as Crypto.com Arena), like his amazing 81-point game in 2006 and his epic 60-point stint in his farewell game.

Proceeds from the locker's sale will partly benefit the Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation.

Apart from Bryant’s locker, the auction will also showcase Diego Maradona's worn and autographed Argentina jersey from the second half of the 1985 World Cup, which is estimated to fetch over $800k.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bronny James Performance Evaluated by Lakers Summer League Head Coach With Future Update: 'Still Going to Take a Lot'