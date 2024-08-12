Everything About Long Jump Olympic Winner Tara Davis’ Paralympian Husband Hunter Woodhall’s Disability

The Summer Olympics recently saw American track and field athlete, Tara Davis winning her first Olympics medal, a gold one in the long jump event. Now that the Olympics has concluded, the 25-year-old athlete’s husband Hunter Woodhall is expected to show his best skills at the Paralympic Olympics 2024, scheduled to take place between Wednesday, August 28, 2024, and Sunday, September 8, 2024.

However, since Tara Davis won gold at the Olympics, fans have been curious to learn more about her husband and his disability, particularly as the athlete went on to ask her fans to watch her husband's performance at the upcoming Paralympic Olympics 2024. Let’s learn about him.

Tara Davis’ Paralympian Husband Hunter Woodhall is an American track and field athlete. Born in 1999 in Georgia, United States, Woodhall had a congenital birth defect called fibular hemimelia. He was born with a fused right ankle and the condition of fibular hemimelia in his left leg. Due to this, his parents had to amputate both of his legs when he was 11 months old.

Woodhall grew up in Syracuse, Utah, where he was homeschooled until fifth grade. He was initially provided with prosthetic legs, but later he switched to carbon fiber "blades" for running. He joined a track team soon after this. During his career journey, he was even bullied by his classmates. However, he didn't give up on his dreams and worked hard to achieve where he is now.

The now 25-year-old attended Syracuse High School and competed with the United States National Paralympic Team in international competitions as he made his debut in 2015. Quickly he earned a silver and bronze medal at the 2015 IPC Athletics World Championships.

Upon graduating, he earned a Division I athletic scholarship, which he accepted at the University of Arkansas. He concluded his university years by earning All-American status while competing alongside non-disabled runners in the 4x400-meter relay.

As far as his Summer Paralympics days are concerned, he has won a silver medal in 200 m T44 at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro, a bronze medal in 400 m T44 at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro, and a bronze medal in 400 m T62 at the 2020 Tokyo.

Woodhall and Davis are a strong couple. They first met at a track meet in Idaho in 2017. They have a YouTube channel that they initially created to share about their relationship’s beginnings.

They began dating by the end of their senior year of high school. Later, in September 2021, the couple got engaged in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and were married in McKinney, Texas, on October 16, 2022.

Tara Davis is very supportive of her husband. After winning the gold, she went on to quickly ask her fans to hop onto the Paralympics, which will begin in two weeks.

She said, as quoted by NBC; “We’ll be back. Hey, this is not the end of the Olympic season. We have the Paralympics in two weeks. Make sure you guys are watching. Tune in. Hunter’s gonna do something crazy.”

It is thus going to be intriguing to witness Woodhall perform to his best abilities as he starts his Paralympics journey and looks forward to adding another medal in Paris in the 400-meter running race.

