Everything About NBA 2K25: Stephen Curry MyNBA Era, MyGM Updates, NBA Cup, and More New Features

NBA 2K25 is eagerly awaited and will be released on September 6, 2024, with early access available starting September 4 for those who pre-order. The cover features athletes Jayson Tatum, A'ja Wilson, and Vince Carter, highlighting the game's strong marketing appeal.

Stephen Curry led Team USA to Olympic victory with a decisive three-point barrage in the final minutes of the gold medal game against France, reminding basketball fans of his well-known greatness. The Golden State Warriors star's career is filled with numerous iconic and unforgettable moments.

Now, gamers have the opportunity to relive or even rewrite those moments in NBA 2K25's new Steph Era mode. Announced by 2K Sports on Tuesday, this mode is one of several updates coming to the game, which will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The Steph Era mode, part of MyNBA, allows players to go back to 2016, where they can either relive the Warriors' dynasty run with Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green or challenge the dominant roster.

The Golden State Warriors dominated the NBA from the 2014-15 season through 2018-19, reaching five consecutive NBA Finals and winning three championships. They also set an NBA record with 73 wins in the 2015-16 season and then added Kevin Durant in free agency, making an already historic team even more formidable.

Curry led the franchise during that period and continued to do so, guiding the Warriors to another title as the 2022 NBA Finals MVP after Durant had already moved on to another team.

Reliving that era through the Steph Era isn't the only new feature NBA 2K players will experience in the upcoming MyNBA mode in NBA 2K25. The game will also introduce the NBA Cup, complete with group-stage play and single-elimination knockout rounds. Additionally, players will have the ability to expand or reduce the league by adding or removing teams.

For even more control, the MyGM mode lets gamers step into the role of a general manager and take on the associated responsibilities.

This includes managing interactions and expectations with players and staff, improving the roster through personnel decisions, unlocking new GM abilities with a revamped perk system, and even selecting a backstory.

Players can choose whether their GM is a former player transitioning to the front office, a scout climbing the organizational ranks, a finance expert, or more. These different backstories will influence initial attributes and provide opportunities that will shape the franchise's future.

One of these virtual GMs might even build the next dynasty to match the success that Curry and the Warriors achieved.

