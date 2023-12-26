Everything about Tommy DeVito's nickname, father, agent, hand gestures and more that has made him a fan favorite

Tommy DeVito, the New York Giants' star quarterback, is making waves in the NFL with his incredible debut. However, despite his fame, there are still many aspects of Tommy DeVito's life that remain a mystery. So, let's dive into everything you should know about this talented athlete.

Where does Tommy DeVito come from?

Tommy DeVito was born on August 7, 1998, in Livingston, New Jersey. But despite being born in Livingston, Tommy grew up in Cedar Grove. Interestingly, his home used to be just 10 miles away from the famous MetLife Stadium. DeVito completed his high school at Don Bosco Prep, New Jersey.

The NFL player finished his college studies at Syracuse University, where he spent four years from 2017 to 2021. In his last year, DeVito made the choice to transfer from Syracuse to the University of Illinois. Eventually, in 2023, he joined the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent.

Tommy DeVito’s parents, Tom DeVito and Alexandra DeVito

Tommy DeVito is the son of his parents Tom DeVito and Alexandra DeVito. Tom DeVito and Alexandra DeVito are parents to two kids, Tommy DeVito and Max DeVito, Tommy’s brother. Both the kids played football in their high school. While Max was in Cedar Grove, Tommy was a part of Don Bosco Prep.

Tom DeVito is in the heating and plumbing business in New Jersey, as per Tom’s Facebook page. During a conversation with the New York Post in November 2023, Tommy DeVito revealed that his father is a really hard-working man. “He used to work 100-hour weeks,” the star quarterback explained.

While Tom DeVito is a business owner, his wife and Tommy DeVito’s mother, Alexandra DeVito, is a happy housewife. Alexandra DeVito is often seen praising her kids on Instagram while sharing pictures with them every now and then. “His DREAM to start in THE N.F.L,” she said in her Instagram caption when Tommy was announced to start for the Giants.

Tommy DeVito still lives with his parents, and they handle everything for him

When NFL players sign up, they usually find their own place to live and move out of their parents' house. However, Tommy DeVito is different. He still lives with his parents, and there's actually a unique reason why he hasn't left their home.

Tommy DeVito’s parents’ home is a short distance from the New York Giants facility. That’s why he prefers to spend time with his parents, apart from the obvious reasons of getting pampered by them. “I still have my mom make my bed. Everything outside football is taken care of for me,” Tommy DeVito told ESPN.

Adding further, he also said, “To be honest, I don’t even know whether I could find a location that is closer than home. It takes me 12 minutes to get here. This decision was made since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position!”

So even though he can easily afford any luxurious place to live alone, he chooses not to do that. Well, having to live with parents might appear a little difficult. But Tommy DeVito has managed it well. And, of course, who would want to do any of the basic stuff when your lovely parents take care of them for you?

How are Sean Stellato and Tommy DeVito related?

Sean Stellato is the agent of Tommy DeVito, who helped him get the best position in the New York Giants. Even though the star quarterback made his debut in week 8 of this season, it wasn’t until early December that Tommy DeVito got into headlines with Sean Stellato, who was seen wearing a pinstriped suit.

Tommy DeVito himself praised Sean Stellato during a conversation with The Salem News this November. “Sean is always in my corner and will do whatever it takes to help me with my career on and off the field,” the New York Giants quarterback said. Sean Stellato owns SES Sports, a players representing company.

The origin of Tommy DeVito’s nickname “Tommy Cutlets”

Tommy DeVito has a famous nickname called “Tommy Cutlets,” which came into the spotlight during the New York Giants game against the New England Patriots. It was when Saquon Barkley referred to Tommy as “Tommy Cutlets” as DeVito entered the field. The nickname became a fan favorite instantly.

There’s a very cute story behind the origin of “Tommy Cutlets.” The adorable nickname comes from his mother, who makes Tommy’s favorite chicken cutlets. The star quarterback loves his mother’s cooked chicken cutlets so much that he was named “Tommy Cutlets.” Isn’t this so cute?

The reality behind Tommy DeVito’s famous pinched fingers

Tommy DeVito has this famous celebration gesture where he pinches his fingers like you do when you pick up salt. The gesture was first seen during a game against Washington when he threw three touchdown passes, helping the Giants win the game by 31-19. During a practice session following the victory, Tommy DeVito talked about this gesture.

According to Tommy DeVito, the famous gesture is inspired from Phil Buzzerio, the assistant athletic trainer for Giants plus his own Italian roots. “[Phil Buzzerio] mentioned it to me a couple of weeks ago. I was like, ‘Alright, I’ll roll with it one of these days’,” Tommy DeVito said to reporters, talking about his famous winning gesture.

Tommy DeVito's age and height

Tommy DeVito was born on August 7, 1998. As of December 2023, the Giants' star quarterback is 25 years old. Talking about his height, Tommy DeVito stands 6 feet 2 inches tall, i.e., 1.88 m. In addition to that, Tommy DeVito weighs about 210 lbs, which is 95 kg.