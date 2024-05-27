‘Everything, Everything That Happened’: Rick Carlisle Loses His Cool in Press Meet After Celtics' Win Over Pacers

No coach can be happy if his team lets go of a sizeable lead in a must-win game of basketball and Rick Carlisle is no different. The Pacers coach was understandably upset after his team lost game 3 at home against the Boston Celtics. The head coach of the Pacers retaliated against a reporter, interrupting the question before it could even end after being reminded of his team's Saturday loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse when they had less than three minutes remaining.

What did Rick Carlisle Say?

Carlisle said, “I just rewatched the ending, so you don’t need to remind me — I saw everything that happened. There were a lot of things out there I disagreed with that I think any Indiana fan would disagree with.”

A reporter began to add a follow-up, but Carlisle again interrupted the question. “Everything, everything that happened,” he said.

Before allowing the Celtics to rally late in the game, the Pacers had an 18-point lead as late as the third quarter. A late Jrue Holiday steal put an end to the Pacers' hope of getting the win, as they went down 114-111 after Holiday converted his two game-winning free throws.

What Did Jrue Holiday Say?

Holiday talked about the match-winning steal against Nembhard and said, “I guess, from my perspective, I thought I beat him to the spot. If anything, we were chest to chest. And then the ball was out, it was just a little tap on his left hand. Maybe I’m wrong, maybe I need to look at it again, but I didn’t think there was that much contact. But everything happened so fast.” The Celtics will play Game 4 on Monday to sweep the series and win their second Eastern Conference Championship in the previous three years.

