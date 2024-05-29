‘Everything Kind of Falls Apart’: Joe Rogan Still Believes Alexander Volkanovski Won Against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284

In a recent podcast episode, Joe Rogan made a bold claim. Did Alexander Volkanovski really win against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284? Rogan thinks so. He praised Volkanovski's performance in their first fight. But what happened next? Volkanovski faced Makhachev again at UFC 294.

He lost by a stunning head-kick knockout. Then, he fought Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. Volkanovski was stopped in the second round, ending his reign as featherweight champion. Are these losses connected? Rogan believes the rematch with Makhachev was pivotal. Did that fight cause everything to "kind of fall apart" for Volkanovski?

Did One Loss Spark Volkanovski's Downfall?

Joe Rogan shared his candid thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski's recent fights. "When Volkanovski fought Islam the first time and he was perfectly prepared, it was an amazing fight. I thought he won," Rogan said.

Volkanovski faced Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 in a highly anticipated bout. Despite his valiant efforts, the judges awarded Makhachev a unanimous decision victory, with scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46.

After this controversial loss, Volkanovski sought redemption in a rematch at UFC 294. However, things took a turn for the worse. Makhachev landed a stunning head kick that knocked Volkanovski out, delivering a decisive defeat. This loss marked a significant setback for Volkanovski, who had been determined to reclaim the lightweight title.

The challenges didn't end there for Volkanovski. He then faced Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. Topuria, confident and relentless, stopped Volkanovski in the second round with a series of devastating strikes. Rogan highlighted the impact of these consecutive losses, stating, "Then he loses the fight to Islam, he gets caught with that head kick, and then he gets knocked out by Topuria... so this is a short amount of time and then everything kind of falls apart."

Rogan believes the rematch with Makhachev played a pivotal role in Volkanovski's recent struggles. "And I think it wouldn't have fallen apart if not for the rematch [with Islam]." Volkanovski's journey has been challenging, and these losses have undoubtedly affected his career trajectory.

So, what do you think? Did the rematch with Makhachev really trigger this chain of events for Volkanovski? Share your thoughts and join the conversation.

