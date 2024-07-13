Everything To Know About Emirates NBA Cup: Dates, Schedule and More

Emirates NBA Cup, the NBA's in-season tournament, is once again set to take place after a successful inauguration season during the 2023-2024. Last year, the Los Angeles Lakers took home the first-ever trophy against the Indiana Pacers, and each player including LeBron James was awarded a $500,000 cash prize.

This year around, the Emirates NBA Cup will begin on Tuesday, November 12 in team markets. The competition will be conducted as group play, knockout rounds, semifinals, and the Championship. Below is everything fans need to know about the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup.

Emirates NBA Cup Dates and Venue

The Emirates NBA Cup will kick off on November 12 and will end on December 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. The “Cup Nights," also known as Group Play will take place every Tuesday (November 12, November 19, November 26, and December 3) and every Friday (November 15, November 22, and November 29).

Moreover, eight teams will advance to the Knockout Rounds, scheduled for December 10 and 11.

The Semifinals will then take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 14, followed by the Championship on December 17.

Emirates NBA Cup Group

The groups were recently revealed on ESPN and are composed of five teams within their respective conference. The Western Conference features three groups including:

Group A: Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Portland Trail Blazers

Group B: OKC Thunder, Phoenix Suns, LA Lakers, Utah Jazz, and San Antonio Spurs

Group C: Denver Nuggets, Dallas Maverick, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, and Memphis Grizzlies

The Eastern Conference features three groups including:

Group A: New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and Charlotte Hornets

Group B: Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and Detroit Pistons

Group C: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, and Washington Wizards

Emirates NBA Cup Format

Cup Nights: Every team will play four games including two home games and two away games against group opponents.

The Knockouts Rounds: Also called quarterfinals, eight teams will participate. Each conference will have three group winners and one wild card team.

The 2024 Emirates NBA Cup will surely bring in the same excitement as it did last year. It would thus be intriguing to watch the matchup and whether the Los Angeles Lakers will be able to defend their title.

