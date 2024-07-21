Everything To Know About WNBA Star Arike Ogunbowale's Wife

Dallas Wings guard, Arike Ogunbowale, was the star of the show at the WNBA All-Star Game, leading Team WNBA to a 117-109 victory over Team USA with her stellar performance. Clinching the title of MVP of the game, Ogunbowale delivered an impressive show that won't be forgotten anytime soon.

Not only did she score a remarkable total of 34 points with six assists, outscoring all players from both sides, but she also set an amazing record from the three-point line, sinking eight out of her 13 attempts. Even more impressive, Arike amassed all of these points in the fever-pitch drama of the second half. Her 34-point finish sets a new record for the most points scored in an All-Star game.

Comprising the league's top talent, Team WNBA was made up of players who didn't get selected for the United States Olympic team for the Paris games. This perceived slight may have played a part in fueling the team's fiery performance on the court.

Here's everything to know about Arike Ogunbowale partner Lala Ronay

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings' WNBA All-Star, is set to marry Lala Ronay, a renowned influencer. Ogunbowale popped the question to Ronay in a picturesque outdoor locale amidst loved ones on May 19, 2024. The heartwarming moment was captured in a video posted on Instagram, depicting a carpet of red and a bunch of roses. Ronay took to social media to share her and unveil her engagement ring.

Lala Ronay makes a name for herself in the fashion industry, primarily through her custom-made clothing creations. Her one-of-a-kind outfits, such as a supportive denim puffer coat for her fiancée, WNBA player Arike Ogunbowale, captured people's attention. Her fashion choices epitomize the emerging trend among sportspersons' wives and girlfriends (WAGs) who often flex their creative muscles with game-day sartorial choices as a statement of support for their partners.

In an act of solidarity, Lala Ronay has graced a WNBA match to back her soon-to-be spouse, Arike Ogunbowale. On the opening day of the Dallas Wings’ season, she made an appearance on the sidelines, donning a personalized outfit by Kenz, a Houston-based stylist. The outfit bore Ogunbowale's name and her jersey number, which underscored Ronay's pride and support for her fiancée's league participation.

