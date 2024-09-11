Ex-Lakers Big Man Montrezl Harrell Finds New Team; All You Need To Know

Outside of the NBA, former NBA big man Montrezl Harrell has found a new home for his career. The Adelaide 36ers of the Australian NBL have agreed to a contract with Harrell, per ESPN's Olgun Uluc.

According to Uluc, "Harrell, a 6'7 power forward and 2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, will be an injury replacement for Jarell Martin. Martin is dealing with a foot complaint that could keep him off the court until November, but he is recovered from his patellar tendon injury."

Due to an ACL injury, Harrell missed the entire previous season. Prior to that, he spent eight NBA seasons with six different teams, the most recent of which was in 2022–2023 as the backup center for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harrell's most fruitful NBA career was three seasons (2017–20) as a player for the Los Angeles Clippers. As the best bench player in the NBA in 2019–20, Harrell was named the league's Sixth Man of the Year.

With a season average of 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds, Harrell was a vital member of a Clippers team that made it to the second round of the playoffs in the bubble.

Since April 2023, Harrell has not participated in an NBA game. For someone who won the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year award, this might seem strange. He's not exactly in the prime of his basketball career at thirty years old. Still, players usually don't fall off quickly after they peak.

But Harrell sheds light on his downward spiral in a compelling piece for The Player's Tribune. He has always been an outspoken and fervent player. However, following the death of his grandmother, he failed to properly channel his energy.

In the NBA Bubble, he attacked former Los Angeles Clippers teammate Paul George, causing a rift in the process. Two years later, he received a marijuana possession citation while playing for the Charlotte Hornets.

It was a bad look at a bad time, even if the headlines weren't sensationalized. He and Sixers head coach Nick Nurse disagreed about his usage the following season.

