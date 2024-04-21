Ex-NFL Head Coach REVEALS Andy Reid's Retirement Plans And It Has Everything to do With Patrick Mahomes

It's been a long time since Andy Reid has been in the league and recently the rumors started swirling that he might want to retire. Mike Smith, former NFL head coach, decided to clear the rumors for once and all. Smith revealed when Andy Reid will take his retirement and it has quite a lot to do with Patrick Mahomes.

What Did Mike Smith Say About Andy Reid's Retirement?

66-year-old Andy Reid has spent almost three decades in the NFL and became a huge name among coaches. Andy Reid is well known as head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that recently won the Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers in February 2024. It was a back-to-back second win for the franchise.v

Andy Reid definitely contributed to the success of the Chiefs as the franchise won three Super Bowls under his leadership. Keeping aside his age factor, Andy Reid's track record, and the level of success he has achieved, his future with the Chiefs and NFL appears quite bright for upcoming years.

Also Read: Andy Reid's LATEST STATEMENT Clarifies Kadarius Toney's Trade Rumors Once And For All; Here's What Chiefs HC Said Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

But still, there remain constant rumors about his retirement. Talking to Betway insider, former head coach Mike Smith explained when Andy Reid might want to take retirement. "I don't know how much longer he's going to go but I don't anticipate him stepping out before Mahomes does," Mike had said.

Advertisement

He's going to stay right where he is as long as Mahomes is there. If Patrick decides he wants to retire early, then Andy may consider retiring. But people don't realize coach Reid is a grinder. He loves the preparation as much as the competition. He's the mad scientist and we see it with all the Andy Reid signature plays," Mike concluded his statement.

Also Read: Andy Reid HINTS at Rashee Rice's Future With Chiefs After Being Sued 10 MILLION Dollars For Multi-car Crash

Advertisement

According to Mike Smith, Patrick Mahomes has a direct connection with when Andy Ried will retire from the league. Mahomes is one of the most successful quarterbacks of this era and a great partner to Andy Reid. So per Mike, if Mahomes retires, the Chiefs head coach retires. But neither of these things is happening anytime soon.