Ex-NFL Star Daniel Muir Under Scrutiny Over Mysterious Disappearance of His 14-Year-Old Son

Daniel Muir, a former defensive lineman for the Indianapolis Colts, is currently under investigation in relation to the disappearance of his 14-year-old son, Bryson Muir. According to the New York Post, Bryson has been missing for two weeks, and Indiana authorities have opened an investigation into troubling abuse claims.

Indiana authorities have issued a Silver Alert for the 14-year-old, saying he is in "extreme danger." In Indiana, a Silver Alert is issued when a missing endangered adult, child, or high-risk missing person has vanished and there is sufficient descriptive information to feel the broadcast will be useful.

Bryson Muir was last seen with his mother Kirsten Muir

Police said that on June 16, Bryson was last seen driving his mother's white 2015 Chevrolet Suburban out of a family member's suburban Cleveland house. Bryson was allegedly driving a car that belonged to the Servant Leader's Foundation, a Kokomo, Indiana-based nonprofit.

However, when the vehicle was stopped by police in Garfield Heights shortly after leaving the residence, Bryson was no longer in it. Police are still perplexed as to how Bryson went missing so quickly after being picked up by his mother and being stopped by local cops.

Bryson Muir is described as a 6-foot-2 Black male weighing 185 pounds with brown eyes. He was last spotted wearing an orange Under Armour shirt with blue jeans. Police said the investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information should call the Peru Post at 1-800-382-0689.

Bryson’s grandmother accused Daniel Muir of abusing the kid

Bryson was last seen with bruising over his eye, as shown in a photo released by police. The child's grandmother recently reported the black eye to authorities, telling detectives that her grandson may have been abused by his parents.

Two days later, the Cass County Department of Child Services requested that the Indiana State Police investigate allegations of domestic assault against Daniel and Kristin Muir, who were both identified as persons of interest in the ongoing case.

Muir played seven seasons in the NFL for four different teams before signing with the Green Bay Packers as a defensive tackle in 2007. His most significant year was in 2009 when he made 52 tackles and helped the Colts reach Super Bowl XLIV.

