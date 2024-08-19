Former NFL offensive lineman Gosder Cherilus found himself in legal trouble following a bizarre incident on a transatlantic flight.

The 40-year-old ex-Boston College star was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly urinating on a fellow passenger during Delta Airlines Flight 154 from Boston to Dublin.

Gosder Cherilus Accused of Urinating on Fellow Passenger Mid-Flight

The flight, which departed from Logan International Airport late Saturday, was forced to turn back due to what Delta officials described as an "unruly customer."

Upon landing, Massachusetts State Police and federal Customs and Border Patrol agents boarded the aircraft to address the situation.

Cherilus, a Wakefield resident, now faces charges of disorderly conduct and disturbing a flight crew.

According to State Police, the former NFL player became "irate and uncooperative" when asked to leave the plane, requiring troopers to escort him to the jet bridge where he was subsequently arrested.

Prior to this incident, Cherilus was known for his impressive football career. Drafted 17th overall by the Detroit Lions in 2008, he spent nine seasons in the NFL, playing for the Lions, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His college career at Boston College earned him a place in the Boston College Varsity Club Hall of Fame in 2023.

The incident caused significant disruption for other travelers.

Delta Airlines apologized for the delay and arranged for passengers to be placed on another flight to complete their journey to Dublin.

A Delta spokesperson emphasized the airline's zero-tolerance policy for unlawful behavior.

Cherilus is scheduled for arraignment in East Boston Municipal Court on Monday.

The full details of the incident are expected to be revealed during these legal proceedings.

While specific passenger accounts were not immediately available, the situation undoubtedly caused distress and inconvenience for those on board.

Delta's swift action in returning the flight and cooperating with law enforcement underscores the seriousness with which airlines treat such incidents.

"Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful behavior and will cooperate with law enforcement to that end," the airline stated. "We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel."

Gosder Cherilus’s NFL Career and Beyond

This incident marks a significant fall from grace for Cherilus, who was recently celebrated for his athletic achievements.

Last year, he was named to the Globe's All-Time All-Scholastic Team, highlighting his impact on Massachusetts football.

Gosder Cherilus had carved out a respectable career in professional football. His journey to the NFL began at Boston College, where he distinguished himself as a formidable offensive tackle from 2005 to 2007.

His collegiate performance caught the attention of NFL scouts, leading to his selection as the 17th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

Cherilus spent the majority of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions, anchoring their offensive line for five seasons.

His solid play and durability made him a valuable asset, as he appeared in 132 games throughout his career, starting in 116 of them.

After his stint with the Lions, Cherilus moved on to play two seasons each with the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring in 2016.

Throughout his nine-year NFL career, Cherilus established himself as a reliable offensive lineman, contributing to the protection of quarterbacks and the success of running games across the teams he played for.

Beyond football, Cherilus appeared to be building a life focused on business and philanthropy. His Instagram bio lists him as the CEO of Bastion Companies, suggesting a transition into the corporate world.

Additionally, he founded the Gosder Cherilus Foundation, indicating a desire to give back to the community that supported his rise to professional sports.