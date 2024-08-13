Ex-UFC Star Makes Bold Prediction for Israel Adesanya’s Career Post-UFC 305; Teases Alex Pereira Trilogy

Brendan Schaub recently shared a bold vision for Israel Adesanya's future. Could Izzy be on the verge of greatness? Schaub thinks so. He believes Adesanya will dominate Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305. But is that all? No. Schaub predicts a triumphant return to form for Adesanya.

What comes next? A rematch with Sean Strickland. Schaub is confident Izzy will win. But the real twist? Schaub suggests Adesanya’s final fight could be against Alex Pereira at 205 pounds. Could this be Adesanya's ultimate legacy? Schaub certainly thinks so. But will it all play out as he envisions?

Brendan Schaub didn’t hold back when discussing Israel Adesanya's future in the UFC. With UFC 305 just around the corner, Schaub is confident that Adesanya is on the verge of something big. According to Schaub, the middleweight star is ready to remind everyone why he’s one of the greatest fighters of all time.

First up, Adesanya faces Dricus Du Plessis, the current middleweight champion. Schaub is convinced that Adesanya will deliver a vintage performance. “He's going to beat Dricus. He’s going to outclass him on Saturday. He’s going to beat the shit out of him,” Schaub declared. The key to Adesanya’s success? Schaub believes it’s all about the shift in mindset. “He’s no longer the hunted. He’s the hunter,” he added.

But Schaub’s predictions don’t stop there. After Adesanya takes down Du Plessis, Schaub sees another big fight on the horizon: a rematch with Sean Strickland. “He’s going to fight Sean Strickland, and he’s going to be 100% focused. He’s going to beat Sean Strickland,” Schaub confidently stated. For Schaub, these wins would do more than just pad Adesanya’s record—they could redefine his legacy.

The real surprise in Schaub’s prediction is what comes next. He believes Adesanya’s final fight could be a trilogy bout against Alex Pereira, but this time at light heavyweight. “You’re going to get Alex vs. Izzy at 205. It’s his last fight ever,” Schaub teased. This potential matchup, Schaub argues, could cement Adesanya as the greatest middleweight of all time.

Israel Adesanya didn’t hold back when responding to Dricus Du Plessis’ comments about being the "real African fighter" in the UFC. Du Plessis, hailing from South Africa, hinted that the title belts never truly represented his country, a claim that lit a fire under Adesanya. "He will never understand that because he lives behind the f****** gates of his privileged life in South Africa," Adesanya said in a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

Adesanya, who had to leave Nigeria for better opportunities, feels Du Plessis doesn’t grasp the struggles faced by fighters like himself, Francis Ngannou, and Kamaru Usman. "We paved the way for him," Adesanya added, disavowing Du Plessis’ earlier statements.

The Last Stylebender is now more determined than ever to settle the score in the octagon at UFC 305, where he aims to reclaim his middleweight title. But will Adesanya’s journey unfold as predicted? Can he overcome Du Plessis and Strickland to solidify his legacy? Will Adesanya reclaim his throne and end his career on a high note?