Ex-WWE Champion Hopes to Reignite His Iconic 2006 Feud With John Cena Ahead of Retirement Tour

John Cena’s retirement tour is currently the hottest topic for discussion in the wrestling industry. It has also sparked interest from many of his old rivals and up-and-coming talents alike.

The sixteen-time World Champion had classic rivalries with many wrestling legends throughout his storied career. And one of his toughest foes was none other than “The Whole Dam Show," Rob Van Dam.

During a recent interview, the former WWE Champion expressed his hope of being called by WWE for another showdown with the Leader of the Cenation, John Cena.

Rob Van Dam Eyes WWE Rematch with John Cena Amid Retirement Announcement

Rob Van Dam and John Cena are no strangers to each other, as Cena battled RVD in front of a rowdy crowd at ECW One Night Stand 2006. RVD cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to challenge then-WWE Champion John Cena at the ECW pay-per-view event.

Right from the gate, ECW fans hurled all kinds of obscenities at John Cena, which was a total opposite reception from what he got from regular wrestling fans. The duo went on to have a barn-burning match, with RVD emerging as the victor due to Edge’s interference.

Considering the history between RVD and John Cena, their match could indeed elicit nostalgia among wrestling fans. That said, during an upcoming edition of 1 Of A Kind With RVD podcast, Van Dam discussed Cena’s upcoming retirement tour.

Advertisement

Van Dam stated that he hopes to get a call from the Stamford-based company for a final showdown with John Cena. He said on 1 Of A Kind With RVD podcast, “I hope they bring me in for a rematch with Cena. That would be super cool. I don’t know if they know, but I know I could have that same match. Absolutely.”

Considering that John Cena found himself on the losing side that night, this match could be a great way for Cena to settle his score with RVD. However, it’s highly unlikely for this match to materialize, as Van Dam is currently not under a WWE contract. Furthermore, the terms of his current WWE contract will prohibit this match from happening. Off-topic, much like RVD, another former WWE Champion is angling to have his rematch with John Cena.

John Cena’s potential opponents for his retirement tour are being discussed

Advertisement

After announcing his retirement tour, John Cena revealed that he intends to participate in several matches. Cena stated that he would be present when WWE Raw moves to Netflix in 2025.

In addition, Cena also relayed that Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 41 will mark his final matches.

According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE and John Cena have started discussions on Cena’s potential opponents for his retirement tour.

The report states: “Nothing is for sure as far as opponents, and he’s discussing who he would like to work with.”

Read More: WWE Will Still Get Percentage Of John Cena's Earnings Even After In-Ring Retirement Next Y

The details of John Cena’s retirement finale are still unknown. However, considering that Cena would wrestle around 30 to 40 matches during his retirement tour, he can rub elbows with fresh talents and also with some of his old rivals.