Ex-WWE Employee Reveals Vince McMahon Spent Christmas with His Family While Forcing Him to Work: 'He Didn’t Care About My Family'

Everyone knows how Vince McMahon has contributed greatly to crafting professional wrestling into a billion-dollar business. People who have worked with him often praise him, but they have always revealed how bizarre it is working under him, especially with his strange rules.

Recently, former WWE superstar Jonathan Coachman, who worked with Vicne McMahion from 1999 to 2008, shared how Vince McMahon did not care about the feelings of his employees and forced him to work on Christmas Eve.

While talking to SportsKeeda Binge, Jonathan Coachman was asked how it was working under Vince McMahon. He initially said he did not have much to say about Vince McMahon in 2024, considering his recent hiatus, as he had learned a lot from McMahon when he was around him during his WWE run.

Jonathan Coachman further shared an instance where McMahon forced him to work on Christmas evening as he wanted to spend time with his family, and he did not care about his feelings.

Jonathan Coachman shared, “We were forced into the grind, and in my first 10-year run, I only missed one Monday night. I look back on it now, and there are a lot of regrets I have as far as things I missed because we couldn’t stand up for ourselves.”

He further stated, “I was at Christmas Eve, and I was back home in Kansas. You get a call to come back and shoot something in Connecticut. Because he wanted to go to Florida to be with his family and really didn’t care about my family. So I did it because I never told him; I only told him no once, and I got beat up for that. So, it is what it is.”

Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon has officially retired from professional wrestling. He sold WWE back in 2023 to Endeavor Group Holdings, which merged the already-owned UFC, the biggest mixed martial brand, with WWE under a single name for the business. The companies are now called TKO Group Holdings.

Vince McMahon was given the position of TKO Executive Chairman. Still, this year, after a severe case was filed against Vince McMahon by a former WWE employee and alleged girlfriend of Vince McMahon alleging that he had mistreated and traumatized her, TKO Group immediately fired Vince McMahon.

In a public statement on behalf of Vince McMahon, his team revealed Vince McMahon had cut all his ties with WWE and TKO Group and would have no involvement with the company anymore. WWE superstars were given full liberty to respond to Vince McMahon’s situation. Multiple WWE superstars responded to Vince McMahon and, till now, reacted to him.

CM Punk had an ugly beef with Vince McMahon, and in 2014, he walked out of WWE and promised his fans that he’d never work with WWE ever again. In 2023, Punk made his WWE debut and stunned the world recently while talking to the SI Media Podcast, where he revealed that if Vince McMahon were still there in WWE, he would have never come back. He further stated that one day, when he writes, he’ll reveal everything.

CM Punk even praised working under Triple H and said that if WWE had been like this before, he would have never left the company.

Later, Punk even revealed how different it is to work under Triple H than Vince McMahon: “Vince would make people wait outside his office. There’d be like a line, and people would be intimidated by that, and I don’t get that read from Triple H at all."

CM Punk further expressed his experience of working under Triple H: “I never had that with Vince. I would always go in and ask him a question if I needed to. Never try and waste his time; never try and waste Triple H’s time, but I see him (Triple H) being a lot more hands-on with people, approachable, and accessible.”

