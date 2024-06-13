Ex-WWE Star Claims Randy Orton ‘Would Have Been Done’ if He Criticized Vince McMahon’s Booking

Randy Orton was one of the notable stars who transitioned from OVW to WWE in 2002. The third-generation superstar quickly rose to prominence, becoming the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history. However, even Randy Orton faced difficulties at work. According to former WWE star Ryback, there was a period in Randy Orton’s career when he was mishandled in terms of booking.

And despite his clout in WWE, he could not discuss his booking struggle with Vince McMahon, per Ryback. “The Big Guy," who struggled with being booked unsatisfactorily himself, explained how Randy Orton could get in trouble with Vince McMahon.

Ryback says Randy Orton could get in trouble for objecting to Vince McMahon’s booking

The winds of change hit WWE after Vince McMahon completely gave up creative control. It’s also been reported that WWE talents are happier working in Triple H’s era. One of the many changes that have come from the power shift is that WWE talents are allowed to voice their concern over booking. However, during Vince McMahon’s era, it would perceivably be considered an act of insubordination.

While speaking on an edition of Ryback TV, the former WWE star recalled Randy Orton’s struggle with booking. Ryback also highlighted that Orton could likely get in trouble with McMahon if he criticized the booking.

He said, "I just remember too like things were weird with my booking and he was one of the few people that came up like in a high position and he just goes, 'What the f are they doing to you?' and I go, 'Randy there's more going on than me' because I knew all the legal stuff going on and he just goes, 'That ain't right.' I saw that he struggled with his booking for a period when like a lot of people, all the top guys do, like it's crazy. I think now people are having more courage to speak out now that he [Vince McMahon] is fully gone. If he [Randy Orton] would have done that before with Vince in charge, he would have been done."

This goes to show that McMahon’s leadership style was not open to WWE talents’ candor, criticism, and dissent. Anyway, despite Orton’s booking struggle, he was still one of McMahon’s favorite stars.

Randy Orton finds better work-life balance in Triple H’s era

Randy Orton and Triple H go way back. After The Game’s rise to power, Randy Orton had nothing but good things to say about Triple H. While speaking on IMPAULSIVE, Orton expressed that he finds better work-life balance under the new WWE management.

He said, “I think he [Triple H] realizes how important family time is. And that’s one thing that has changed. Now, there’s leniency there. Now, he’ll make sure that you can get home for the birth of your baby.”

Triple H assumed creative control shortly after Vince McMahon resigned from the position of CEO. Shortly after, Triple H was promoted to become the Chief Content Officer of WWE.