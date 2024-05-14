Ex-WWE Star Claims ‘Tyrannical’ Vince McMahon Had No Clue What Was Going on Half the Time: ‘He Lost It’

Vince McMahon’s chapter in WWE is almost over. The business tycoon who oversaw the operations of a multi-millionaire company had a shameful exit from a corporation that he built and carried successfully in the past four decades.

As long as the company made money, every negative aspect of Vince’s character was brushed under the carpet. But once the Janel Grant sexual trafficking lawsuit hit him, stories of his toxic character started coming out. And now that he has gone, wrestlers are heaving a sigh of relief, as there is perceived calmness in the WWE backstage.

In essence, Vince McMahon was ruthless. He was unpredictable, brash, arrogant, and somewhat tyrannical. He yelled at people, cursed at them, ashamed them for being inept in their work, and threatened to throw them out of their jobs.

A former WWE wrestler, EC3 has now spoken about Vince McMahon. He recalled his own ill fate in WWE when he worked under Vince McMahon. The starkling claim EC3 made was that Vince McMahon ran WWE, in a tyrannical way, and that he had lost it.

“WWE has been really good lately since Vince left. In the past, it was very controlled, and tyrannical in a way,” EC3 said while speaking to Scott Mitchell of PWMania.com.

What else did EC3 say?

The former WWE superstar said that Vince McMahon remote-controlled everything in the company, and didn’t even know what was going on half the time while the other half of his mind was completely vacant.

He mentioned that everybody was super scared about his job. “The ability to create within yourself wasn’t there. ‘Hey, here’s a script,’ ‘Oh, do you mind if I do this,’ ‘No, you have to say and do exactly that,’ ‘Why, I’d never say—’, ‘It doesn’t matter.’,” he said. He said that everyone was walking on eggshells and bending a knee so to speak.

Randy Orton speaks about Vince McMahon

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton a few days back echoed exactly what EC3 has just said. Randy Orton too has seen the tyranny of Vince McMahon and has expressed his displeasure with the last-minute changes in the script, and how everything was unpredictable under Vince McMahon.

Orton at the same time also applauded the regime under Triple H, under whom he said that the creatives planned months ahead to give a clear idea to the wrestlers. “With Nick Khan, Triple H, and Bruce Prichard, so many things have changed from a creative standpoint. They’re thinking months and months and months in advance,” he said to Adam’s Apple.

Orton specifically remarked that under Vince McMahon, it was a very stressful environment because the wrestlers didn’t know what they were supposed to do in the following episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

“It’d be 05:00 p.m. You’d be on the East Coast going live in two or three hours, and you wouldn’t know what you were doing, Orton said.

Orton emphasized that under Triple H, things are smoother in WWE, as the storylines are planned well in advance. So for now, Vince McMahon has become a thing of the past, and the fans won’t be seeing him now taking charge of the WWE creative process.

