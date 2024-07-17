Ex-WWE Star Claims Undertaker vs Goldberg at Super Showdown Was Not the Original Plan

The Undertaker has rarely underperformed in a high-stakes match throughout his storied WWE career. However, his one-on-one match with Goldberg at Super Showdown 2019 in Saudi Arabia stands as one of the most disappointing matches in WWE history.

Even though watching Taker and Goldberg lock up was a dream match for fans, things didn’t go as planned.

As a matter of fact, a certain former WWE star has revealed that the match could have been avoided, as he was originally slated to face the Phenom at the Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

The man in question is none other than the heavyweight star with the guitar, Elias.

Elias reveals he was originally slated to face The Undertaker at WWE Super Showdown

While speaking with Metro.co.uk, Elias, now known as Elijah after WWE release, revealed how a creative swerve had him replaced in his planned match against The Undertaker at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

According to Elias, Vince McMahon initially made the call to pit him against The Undertaker, after they did a segment together where he took a tombstone from The Deadman on Raw. Elias even recalled the conversation he had with The Undertaker. However, at the last minute, creative changes led to his replacement from the match.

He told Metro.co.uk: “We did a thing on Monday Night Raw, where I sang a song, he came out, he Tombstoned me and it was the whole thing. I can remember Vince [McMahon] said, “Hey, you’re gonna be working with Taker”. He further added, “I think they called in Goldberg. And they had that infamous match in Saudi.”

Elias mentioned that before he was replaced by Goldberg, he was excited to work a feud with the WWE Hall of Famer. But Elias also accepted the fact that last-minute creative changes take place in the wrestling business unexpectedly.

Anyway, the match between Goldberg and The Undertaker garnered massive criticism from the WWE Universe and wrestlers alike. Goldberg suffered a concussion early in the match. This led him to drop The Undertaker directly on his head, nearly ending his career.

In hindsight, had Elias not been replaced, Goldberg and The Undertaker wouldn’t have suffered career-threatening injuries.

The Undertaker feels he could have saved the match from turning into a disaster

The Undertaker reflected on his infamous match with Bill Goldberg during an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insights. According to Taker, he should have recognized that Goldberg was hurt early on and guided the match accordingly.

However, the former World Champion also acknowledged the fact that he did not have the mental or physical acuity to perform at the highest level due to his age.

He told Vliet, “I should have been sharp enough to adapt at that point and not try to get to where I was getting. It was a scary match to be in.”

Nonetheless, The Undertaker deduced that the match took a turn for the worse due to their physical limitations and circumstances.