Ex-WWE Star Jinder Mahal Praises AEW Star Whom He Once Mocked During Online Feud With Tony Khan

Former WWE star Jinder Mahal, now known as Raj Dhesi, made waves in the wrestling industry back in January due to his online feud with Tony Khan.

The AEW President sparked the spat by highlighting the double standards of fans who criticized Hook for getting a world title shot, while Jinder Mahal was given a championship match after being absent from WWE programming for months.

Khan argued that Hook deserved the world title opportunity due to his impressive record. Anyway, his tweet sparked a reaction from Jinder Mahal, who belittled HOOK and AEW.

In a recent interview, Mahal revealed that he became a fan of HOOK after his online spat with the AEW President.

Jinder Mahal reveals he started watching Hook after trading barbs with Tony Khan online

Jinder Mahal set the internet ablaze when he tweeted, “Who tf is Hook?” in response to Tony Khan’s previous tweet. Mahal's tweet caused such a stir that even his detractors became his fans. Nonetheless, Mahal then moved forward and faced Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in a losing effort.

Mahal recently reflected on his online feud with Tony Khan during a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest. The former WWE Champion revealed that he had started watching Hook after his dispute with Khan. And, interestingly, Mahal hopes to work with Hook in the future.

Advertisement

He stated on K&S Wrestlefest: “Tony (Khan) just said, ‘Where’s the backlash when Jinder’s getting a championship match? When HOOK is 28-0 or 28-1 or something.’ That was the thing and I just said, ‘Who the —- is HOOK?’ That was it. I’m a former WWE Champion (so I should be able to get a title shot). But then I actually started watching HOOK and I really like his style. I like his demeanor, his style, everything about him.”

Mahal further clarified that his tweet was all in jest. He also heaped praise on Hook, calling him “one of the best” and the “next evolution of pro wrestling.”

Nonetheless, neither Mahal nor Hook prevailed in their championship matches in January. The former FTW Champion faced off against Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. After a hard-fought battle, Joe retained his Championship.

Also Read: 'Join Tony Khan': Fans React To Jinder Mahal Quitting WWE

Advertisement

At present, Hook is one of the rising stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. As for Mahal, he was recently released from the WWE.

Jinder Mahal set to have his first match after his WWE exit

After a lackluster run in WWE, Mahal was released from the Stamford-based promotion in April, after WrestleMania XL. The 38-year-old wrestler recently made a surprise appearance at GCW So High as Raj Dhesi.

The Modern Day Maharaja is now slated to face Effy at GCW Now and Forever on August 2nd. We will have to wait and see how Dhesi fares on the independent circuit.

Read More: Jinder Mahal Reveals Heartbreaking Backstage Details About His WWE Run Before Release