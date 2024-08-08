Ex-WWE Star Reveals Goldberg Flexed His Wealth During Backstage Confrontation in 2019

In pro wrestling, fierce rivalries are settled in the ring, but sometimes real drama unfolds backstage. The contentious relationship between Bill Goldberg and Matt Riddle is a prime example. In a recent interview, the Original Bro revealed that Goldberg flaunted his large bank account during one of their backstage confrontations.

The friction between the two former WWE stars began when Matt Riddle criticized Goldberg, labeling him an unsafe worker. Upset by Riddle’s comments, the former Universal Champion decided to confront Riddle backstage in 2019.

In a viral backstage video from SummerSlam 2019, Matt Riddle was seen bumping into Da Man backstage. Although Goldberg had a forced smile on his face, he made it clear that he was not Riddle’s “bro” after the latter’s comments.

Riddle stuck to his opinion and took the hint. This seemingly marked the duo’s first interaction backstage since Riddle’s comments. After the cameras stopped rolling, Riddle felt Goldberg tried to assert a sense of superiority by showing off his wealth.

While speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Matt Riddle opened up about his backstage confrontation with Goldberg.

Riddle told Sportskeeda: “That day, there’s that one skit that’s caught on camera. Then we ran into each other again where we had a longer talk, and he basically said I was very disrespectful by saying what I said, and I go, ‘I don’t think I was.’ Then he goes, ‘How do you figure?’ I go, ‘Because I wasn’t lying.’ He goes, ‘Well, my bank account’s huge.’ I go, ‘I bet it is.'”

Riddle also pointed out that Goldberg was not happy about the comments made by the former Tag Team Champion. Therefore, he told Riddle that he was “very disrespectful.”

Despite their personal differences, Goldberg recently revealed in an interview with Dazn that he respects Riddle’s passion for the pro wrestling business. Da Man acknowledged the level of respect he has for Riddle for the work he has put in, although he doesn't necessarily like him as a human being.

Nonetheless, Goldberg has been angling to make his wrestling return for his farewell match. His last match saw him concede defeat to Roman Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber in 2022. The 57-year-old also expressed his distaste for his final match in WWE, as he was competing while recovering from COVID-19. Moreover, Goldberg also expected a farewell match from Vince McMahon after that.

As for Riddle, the Original Bro was released from his WWE contract in 2023. At present, Riddle is signed to Major League Wrestling. Furthermore, Riddle also makes appearances on NJPW from time to time.

