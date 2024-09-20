Ex-WWE Superstar Reveals How He Convinced The Rock to Hit Him with a Chair Shot to the Face

A former WWE superstar, Ken Shamrock, who has recently signed a Legends contract with the WWE has revealed a very fascinating anecdote of his wrestling career with The Rock.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet for his Insight podcast, Shamrock revealed that he once asked The Rock to hit him with a chair shot right in the face. But The Rock was just not ready to honor his request and at first declined it straightaway. However, after intense pestering, The Great One agreed.

The story goes back to 1998, when The Rock’s stardom was rapidly rising, and he was part of the Nation of Domination. Ken Shamrock was a notable wrestler, and he was also feuding with some big wrestlers out there.

So, The Rock and Shamrock began their rivalry over the Intercontinental Championship. And their feud featured one of the most deadly chair shots in WWE history as The Great One hit Shamrock with full force. The ex-WWE superstar has now revealed that the entire thing was his own idea.

“A lot of people think it’s crazy but I enjoyed the chair shot. Everybody keeps looking at that, and they say it over and, oh, man, that must have hurt. For me, it’s funny, because it would hurt so much more if I didn’t see it coming. Top of the head, back of the head. I wanted it,” Inside the Ropes quoted Ken Shamrock.

Advertisement

Speaking further on the segment, Shamrock said that he pleaded with The Rock to hit him right across his face, rather than on the back or on top of the head. He recalled The Rock asking him to shut up for pitching a dangerous idea. “He’s like, shut up. He thought I was kidding. I was like, bro, come on, man. I’m not taking it to the back of the head or top of the head,” Shamrock said.

He said that he narrated the whole idea to The Rock by saying that he would protect himself when Rock hit him with the chair. The Rock didn’t find it amusing and was still trying to find sense in Shamrock's suggestion.

However, Shamrock said that he eventually succeeded in convincing The Rock for that chair shot by saying that he would protect himself when he does that. And how did he do that?

Advertisement

Shamrock further stated that when The Rock swung the chair right on his face, he tucked his chin and the chair hit his forehead, which didn’t hurt him enough.

“So I just logically thought if I was going to get hit in the head, hit me in the hardest part [laughs]. That was a great moment, though, because I had no idea what it would look like or what the impact of that would be.

While the move was indeed dangerous, Shamrock handled it well. That chair shot is also remembered as one of the most brutal chair shots in the history of WWE.