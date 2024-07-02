Ex-WWE Superstar Reveals How The Undertaker Helped Him Become Overnight Star at Royal Rumble

Every WWE fan fondly remembers the shocking upset at Royal Rumble 2002, when Maven Huffman eliminated The Undertaker from the match. The crowd went crazy as a jobber who was literally a nobody till then, had eliminated a probable winner. That segment also remains the only talked-about thing in his entire WWE career.

Maven Huffman for a long time believed that it was Shane McMahon’s idea of getting the Undertaker eliminated from him. However, he has revealed that he got to know that it was The Undertaker who eventually picked Maven to eliminate him. And for this gesture, Maven has thanked Taker for helping him become an overnight star.

What did Maven say about The Undertaker?

Speaking in a recent interview, Maven revealed that that spot which was given to him in the match by The Deadman built his career in WWE. He recalls the whole episode that night and said that all these years, he was mistaken as he thought it was Shane McMahon’s idea.

“When I walked into the arena, they immediately tell me to go straight to the ring. When I walked to the ring, I saw Shane and Taker. I don't know what am in for..Shane was the one who told me what's gonna happen that night. Of course, my mind always thought it was Shane's idea.,” Maven said.

Advertisement

He continued, “I found out that it was his (Undertaker) idea. It's so cool because in wrestling the only way you can be successful is by building new stars. He didn't have to do what he did. It wasn't going to hurt him.”

Also Read: The Undertaker Opens Up About His Biggest Regret In WWE Concerning His Wardrobe; Here's What He Said

What has The Undertaker said about that segment?

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker recalled the crazy segment from Royal Rumble when he was eliminated by Maven. He disclosed that he was doing the American Bada** character, and Vince McMahon wanted him to turn heel.

Taker further revealed that when he reached the arena, he got to know about the plan and it was somebody else who was to eliminate him. But it was Taker himself, who pitched Maven as the one for throwing him out of the ring.

Advertisement

He said that everybody was shocked by Taker’s pick, but they agreed to it. And The Deadman in an epic fashion was kicked on his back, leading him to be thrown out of the ring.