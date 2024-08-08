Ex-WWE Superstar Reveals Shane McMahon’s Backstage Behavior With Wrestlers In Locker Room

Was Shane McMahon a bully at WWE backstage? Did he exert undue influence on the management for his booking just because he was the son of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon?

According to former WWE superstar Matt Hardy, this is partly true and false. While speaking on his ‘Extreme Life of Matt Hardy Podcast’, Matt said that Shane though had some top spots booked for him using his position in the company, but he was always kind and well-behaved with all the other talents in the locker room.

Shane McMahon’s name cropped up in Matt Hardy’s conversation simply because of the latest buzz around him of joining AEW. Ever since Shane McMahon’s picture with Tony Khan has gone viral, the former WWE manager has become the talk of the town.

Coming back to Hardy’s revelation about Shane, he said that Shane-o-mac always tried to stay with the other talents in the locker room, and would ensure that his behavior didn’t reek of any haughtiness just because he was the son of the former WWE Chairman.

"Shane ended up really trying hard to be one of the boys. He would go on tours with the guys. He would spend more time in the locker room. He would not try and seem like, 'I am the boss. I am a level above all of the wrestlers.'... People liked Shane. He was friendly. He was always floating around,” Matt said.

However, he pointed out that one thing for which Shane often invited criticism was that he was allowed to conjure up high spots for himself, a freedom that wasn’t necessarily given to everyone around.

"He would always have the big 'Shane McMahon Moment,' and that would be every single match," Hardy said. "And guys were like, 'Well, how come we don't get one of those in our matches? To really get us over or get us to the next level?' There was some frustration on that, for sure,” Hardy said.

He said that there was indeed a DNA quality of Vince McMahon in Shane and that showed up in him. “I need to go out and I need to shine! You need to see why I'm special, because I'm a McMahon, dammit!' I think that was just in his genetics,” he said. He, however, said that when Shane returned to WWE in 2016 he was happy.

Be that as it may, Shane McMahon hasn’t been seen in WWE since WrestleMania 39. After tearing his quadriceps in the middle of the match against The Miz, Shane was assisted backstage by the medical team, and that was the last time he was seen in a WWE ring.

Reports also recently suggested that Shane had shown some interest in getting back to WWE, but it wasn’t reciprocated and now, his debut at Tony Khan’s AEW is high. Let’s see if it happens or not.