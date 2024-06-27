Ex-WWE Writer Alleges Vince McMahon’s ‘Inferiority Complex’ Hindered Bray Wyatt’s Creativity

Bray Wyatt was known for his highly creative mind. The former WWE Champion’s creativity was a highly valued commodity in WWE, which is also reflected in the storylines he was involved in. No wonder he was one of the biggest merchandise movers at one point.

However, a former WWE writer has now claimed that Wyatt’s creative ideas faced barriers due to Vince McMahon’s inferiority complex. The former WWE employee making these claims is none other than Vince Russo.

Bray Wyatt made his WWE debut in 2012, under Vince McMahon’s regime. According to Russo, McMahon’s inability to grasp Wyatt’s ideas stifled his creativity.

Vince McMahon accused of suppressing Bray Wyatt’s creativity

After The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt became the new face of fear in WWE. While supernatural characters are hard to pull off, Wyatt seemed natural at his game, as his creativity was on full display in the Firefly Fun House.

But, Wyatt’s ideas seemingly failed to impress McMahon. While speaking on the Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo claimed that McMahon did not comprehend Wyatt’s imaginative vision for his character.

Russo also compared Wyatt’s situation with that of ECW legend Raven, who was also renowned for his creativity.

Russo stated, “You know, Vince didn’t get a lot of things. I guarantee you like, Vince, watching that Firefly Fun House, did not understand that like whatsoever… It’s almost like the Raven effect. Raven you know, was almost so creative, that it hurt him. Because bro what happens is when you are that creative, and you start talking to a non-creative person and you are laying all these ideas on him, here’s what happens. They get totally lost. And now they feel inferior.”

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE in 2021 as part of the budget cuts. The Eater of the Worlds was then brought back after Triple H assumed creative control. Despite his return, Wyatt was not used in major storylines before his untimely passing in August 2023.

Nonetheless, whether or not Vince McMahon accepted Bray Wyatt’s ideas in the past, he will forever be remembered for his major contribution to the WWE.

Bray Wyatt’s legacy lives on with Wyatt Sicks’ debut in WWE

Although Bray Wyatt is no longer with us, his ideas have manifested today in WWE. The characters from the Firefly Fun House have finally incarnated in one faction, The Wyatt Sicks.

The Wyatt Sicks characters include Rambin Rabbit (Erick Rowan), Mercy The Buzzard (Dexter Lumis), Huscus The Pig (Joe Gacy), Sister Abigail (Nikki Cross), and, of course, Uncle Howdy, who is portrayed by Bray Wyatt’s real-life brother, Bo Dallas.

Since their debut, the fiendish faction’s presence has put the entire WWE locker room on notice, as they left carnage on the first night of their appearance on Raw.

All in all, the emergence of Wyatt Sicks is conspicuously a tribute to the late great Bray Wyatt. We will have to wait and see how the faction gets booked under Triple H’s regime.