Ex-WWE Writer Recalls John Cena’s Cold Reception During Their First-Ever Interaction

Not a lot of people in the wrestling industry have anything bad to say about John Cena. He is one of those stars with a squeaky clean reputation in WWE. One could even write a book about all the good things Cena did in the WWE.

However, a certain ex-WWE writer recently claimed that John Cena was indifferent towards him during their first-ever encounter. The ex-WWE personality in question is none other than Freddie Prinze Jr. The Hollywood star served as a WWE writer from 2008 to 2009 and returned for a second stint from late 2010 to 2012.

Freddie Prinze Jr. claims John Cena was dismissive of him when they met for the first time

John Cena became the torchbearer of WWE in the mid-2000s. The sixteen-time World Champion carved out a respectable career in the Stamford-based promotion.

Cena and Freddie Prinze Jr. crossed paths when the former was at the height of his career. According to Freddie, their first interaction wasn’t very friendly.

While speaking on an edition of Wrestling with Freddie, Prinze Jr. claimed that Cena acted cold towards him. He stated that Cena ignored him when he extended his hand for a handshake.

He stated on his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie: “I remember the first time I met him, I was super polite, put my hand out to shake his hand, he walked right past and didn’t even like, acknowledge me.”

Furthermore, when Cena finally acknowledged Freddie, he doubted Freddie’s credentials for the business. Freddie added, “I think somebody said something because a few minutes later he came up and he goes, ‘Hey I’m John,’ and he put his hand out and I shook his hand and I go, ‘Hey, I’m Freddie. Nice to meet you,’ and he goes, ‘Oh, I guess they’ll just let anybody work here.”

Advertisement

This behavior is uncharacteristic of John Cena, as he is known for being a very respectful and approachable individual in WWE. Nonetheless, we will never know the real reason why Cena behaved that way with Freddie.

John Cena recently shocked the wrestling world after he announced he is preparing for his retirement tour. The former poster boy of WWE relayed that WrestleMania 41 will be his last match in WWE.

Although Cena revealed that he would partake in major WWE events in 2025, the details of his retirement tour remain unknown.

It will be interesting to see who Cena faces to cap off his in-ring career. Speaking of which, John Cena’s old rival is currently viewed as the top choice to face him in his last WrestleMania match.

Randy Orton has the highest odds to face John Cena at WrestleMania 41

John Cena and Randy Orton emerged as breakout stars in the same era. The OVW batchmates headlined many pay-per-views with their classic rivalry. That said, according to BetOnline, Randy Orton is the favorite to face John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

Advertisement

The Viper and Cena had a memorable feud, spanning over a decade. At one point, things even got personal when Randy Orton flew off the handle and attacked John Cena’s father.

Read More: WWE Superstar Reveals How John Cena Became Mentor To Him During His Low

Anyway, if Cena faces Orton, it is highly likely that the latter to play the heel. At present, Randy Orton is playing a babyface. However, he has been showing subtle signs of transitioning away from his babyface run. Meanwhile, here are the top three stars who could face John Cena in his retirement match.