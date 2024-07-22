Ex WWE writer Reveals How John Cena Didn't Want Him In company When They First Met: 'They Let Anyone Work Here'

The former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr recently opened up about working with the company during the PG era and his relationship with John Cena, who was the top ambassador of the company during that period. He credited Cena for carrying the company on his shoulders when WWE transitioned to the PG Era.

On his podcast, Wrestling With Freddie, he said, "When nobody else stepped up, Cena embraced being the PG Champion. He carried that company by himself and was a tremendous success for WWE at that time".

However, the relationship between Cena and Freddie wasn't effortless, especially at the beginning of the latter's WWE career as a writer. Recalling the time when he used to work there, Prinze Jr stated that John Cena didn't acknowledge him at first during the initial days at the Stamford-based promotion.

When the former writer attempted to interact with the Leader of the Cenation, he walked away, but eventually, on the same day, he came back to introduce himself, saying his name John Cena, which is Cena's original name.

As per Freddie, Cena teased him saying, “They let anyone work here”

He added that Cena was once mentoring young wrestlers on how to effectively cut promos in the squared circle, considering he is one of the best to do it. During that class, the sixteen-time world champion sat in front of Freddie. He didn't show anger, but it felt like he tested Freddie with a smile on his face.

John Cena respected Freddie's contribution to WWE

John Cena and Freddie Prinze Jr weren't on the same page in the early days of the writer's career. According to Freddie, Cena started respecting his talent, creativity, and contribution as a writer eventually.

Once Freddie wrote a tailor-made promo for the live crowd, which the wrestler-turned-movie star praised. Despite the rough start of their relationship, their mutual respect grew over time.

John Cena's journey from an aspiring rapper to PG Era's biggest star

John Cena initially played the character of a rapper named Doctor of Thugonomics. Once he received a noteworthy push, he morphed into a different babyface character, who gradually became the most influential star of the modern era of WWE.

He was WWE's most key figure for a decade, especially after turning PG. Now, in his late 40s, Cena is a big star in Hollywood, and he will be wrestling in his final WWE match next year. The Leader of Cenation's retirement tour is set to embark in 2025 and will continue till the end of the year

