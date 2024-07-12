‘Except You, Harrison Butker’: Serena Williams and Venus Williams Brutally Roast Chiefs Kicker at 2024 ESPYs

Tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams took shots at the Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker while they were on stage at the 2024 ESPYs. The 28-year-old was in the audience to take the roast, two months after his controversial speech on women.

As the William sisters were there to celebrate the rise, popularity, and positive advancements in female sports, the sporting icons decided not to let go of him easily for his remarks. Here is what the former World No. 1 players said.

Serena and Venus Williams brutally roast Harrison Butker

Grand Slam champion sisters Serena and Venus Williams called out the Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker while the William sisters shared the 2024 ESPYs stage celebrating women's sport.

During the segment, Venus, the former World No. 1 in both singles and doubles, said, “So go ahead and enjoy women's sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports.”

Meanwhile, replying to her sister, Serena remarked, “Except you, Harrison Butker. We don't need you.”

Although the American football player was not shown on the camera during the brutal take on him, the 28-year-old was seen on the red carpet of the event.

Harrison Butker's controversial speech on women

Harrison Butker became the talk of the town this year when he gave a controversial speech at Benedictine College. His speech about belittling women, s*xist, and homos*xuality did not go well with a lot of people who came to know about it.

Advertisement

Several came out to criticise the 28-year-old who was in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft. While addressing women at the ceremony, he said, “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

The kicker also mentioned his wife saying, “Isabelle would be the first to say that her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

Meanwhile, Jonathan Beane, the senior vice president of NFL told People that Harrison's “views are not those of the NFL as an organization.” He further continued, “The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

Despite the negative responses towards his speech, the American footballer, Harrison stated that he didn't regret whatever he said. Meanwhile, his teammates distance themselves from directly talking about the controversy.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes called him a “good person” despite “not necessarily agreeing” with his comments. Further, Travis Kelce said that he “can't say” that he agrees “with the majority of it or just about any of it.” The highest-paid tight end stated he doesn't feel like judging him “by his views.”

Meanwhile, according to coach Andy Reid, when he was asked about the controversy, the 66-year-old believes everyone should respect other's options despite not agreeing with them.