'Exciting Times Ahead': Tua Tagovailoa HINTS at Contract Extension with Miami Dolphins as Rookie Deal Ends This Season

Tua Tagovailoa enjoyed a successful 2023 NFL season, sparking discussions about his future with the team. The talented quarterback for the Dolphins subtly suggested the possibility of a contract extension, as his rookie contract approaches its conclusion.

Tua Tagovailoa Reveals Future Plans With The Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa had a pretty bad 2022 season due to concussions. The Dolphins' star worked on himself and pulled off the 2023 season quite well. Fans are once again wondering what the quarterback is going to do in the offseason, and as it appears, Tua Tagovailoa isn't revealing anything to anyone.

Last weekend in Oahu, Tua Tagovailoa hosted a football camp during which he said he is "not telling anyone what I'm doing this offseason." Tua's training techniques have been a major attention-grabber for many fans, but this offseason's primary focus is his future with the Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa is currently in the fifth and final year of his rookie deal with the Miami Dolphins. Since the beginning of the offseason, Tua's contract extension has been a topic of discussion. He recently hinted at a positive future.

"They've been good. Right now, I'm letting my agent handle that. I'm focused on my family, I'm focused on continuing to better myself, better my craft and we'll talk more about that when that time comes. For now, exciting times ahead, that's for sure," Tua Tagovailoa said, as reported by KHON.

In February, Dolphins' General Manager Chris Grier hinted at the same. "Our goal is to try and get something done. Ryan Williams has been great. Tua has been great. We'll see. There is no timeline on it," Chris had said via SI. Ryan is Tua's agent, and it appears he's in the process of getting some good deals for Tua.

Tua Tagovailoa was drafted by the Miami Dolphins as the 5th pick of the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft. So far, Tua has played a total of 4 seasons with the Dolphins and has scored a total of 81 touchdowns for 12,639 passing yards. Tua is doing great with the Dolphins, and the team would love to retain him. But let's wait for confirmation, which may happen anytime soon.