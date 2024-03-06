EXCLUSIVE: DeMarcus Lawrence REVEALS How Dallas Cowboys' Franchise Tag in 2018 Helped Him Become a ‘Better Man’

In the NFL, the franchise tag can be both a blessing and a curse for players. For DeMarcus Lawrence, the Cowboys franchise tag he received in 2018 became a crucible that forged his future success, both on the field and in his personal life as revealed in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

DeMarcus Lawrence revealed Franchise tag made him a ‘Better Man’

The franchise tag is a team's right to retain one player for an additional year at a predetermined salary that is the average of the top five salaries at the player's position or 120% of the player's previous year's salary, whichever is greater. For Lawrence, this meant significant financial security but also a year of uncertainty about his long-term future with the Cowboys.

Commenting on this Lawrence explained, "Yes, it impacted me a lot, especially being in a family with four kids and the franchise tag means you're there for one year. So the team has the rights to you for one year, then you can go anywhere else after that. And me seeing that tag was meaning I'm actually one foot in and I'm one foot out. So the team has me this year, but next year I could potentially be gone."

But the aftermath of the franchise tag was a period of significant evolution for Lawrence, as he further shared, "It's actually scary to have a family and have to wonder if I'm going to have to get up and leave or whatever the case is, but it actually showed me how I was living my life. With my family, with my football career, just life in general, I was one foot in and one foot out. When I realized that, I started to change my ways and be a better man and that franchise tag did that for me."

The realization that he had to be fully committed in every aspect of his life, to not just be present but engaged and forward-thinking, was a turning point. This change in mindset wasn't just about securing a long-term contract but about laying a foundation for sustained personal and professional growth.

Following the franchise tag, Lawrence signed a monumental five-year, $105 million contract with the Cowboys in 2019, with $65 million guaranteed, making it clear that his performance and potential were highly valued by the organization. Known for his explosive power off the line and his ability to disrupt offensive plays, Lawrence has been a linchpin in the Cowboys' defensive strategy.

In 2019, he received a $25 million signing bonus, a $4.6 million roster bonus, and a $1.5 million base salary. The deal set forth a structure that would see his base salary escalate over the years, reaching up to $21 million by 2023, totaling $48 million fully guaranteed at signing but effectively amounting to $65 million due to the structure of the guarantees​​​​.

In the 2023-24 NFL season, DeMarcus Lawrence according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), was a standout player, particularly in run defense where he earned a grade of 91.2, the best among edge defenders in the league. His ability to exert pressure on the opposition has been notable, with 25 pressures contributing significantly to the Cowboys' defensive efforts​​.

Adding to his impressive season, Lawrence tied his career-best sack total, an achievement that speaks volumes about his consistency and skill as a pass rusher. As he continues to anchor the Cowboys' defensive line, Lawrence's journey from a place of uncertainty to one of stability and success exemplifies the potential for growth both on and off the field.

Maybe being one foot in and one foot out is just the push we all need to leap forward.