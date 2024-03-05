EXCLUSIVE: Demarcus Lawrence Reveals What Dallas Cowboys Need in Order to Win Super Bowl 2025

In an exclusive reveal, DeMarcus Lawrence shared his insights on the Dallas Cowboys' performance and outlined the critical steps needed to clinch the Super Bowl 2025.

The Dallas Cowboys' 2023–24 season was a narrative of high expectations, commendable regular-season performance, and an abrupt, disappointing exit in the playoffs. Following a season where the Cowboys showcased a formidable performance, only to face a challenging hurdle against the Green Bay Packers, Lawrence shed some light on the lessons learned and the path forward.

"But I think it's really just, you know, building off of that success but also making sure we build in our endurance for the postseason. I feel like we've had a great regular season, like you said, but it's really about the postseason and the Super Bowl. So, I think we want to just make sure that, when we get in those positions again, we're comfortable and we understand, you know, the severity of it," Lawrence articulated.

DeMarcus Lawrence further offered a candid insight into what it will take for the Cowboys to elevate their game and secure the Super Bowl 2025 spot. He said, "What I personally think the team needs to do? I think we just have to be more accountable to each other throughout the whole season. Last year, we were accountable up until that moment, and you know, that moment is win, go home, and lose, and go home. So, we have to just make sure we don't leave nothing for chance," he emphasized.

According to Lawrence, the Cowboys' commendable regular-season performance reflects their potential. Yet, the real battleground is the playoffs, where the intensity and the stakes skyrocket. The key, according to Lawrence, lies in an enhanced sense of accountability among team members.

Cowboys matched their previous two seasons' record with a 12-5 finish, clinching the NFC East division title for the first time since 2021. However, their postseason aspirations were dashed in a crushing defeat by the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.

The defeat was a shock to many, as the Cowboys, boasting one of the best offenses and defenses in the league, found themselves trailing by a significant margin, ultimately losing the game 48-32. This loss marked a historic moment, being the first instance a team has failed to advance to a Conference Championship Game after securing at least 12 wins in three consecutive seasons.

DeMarcus Lawrence had previously shared his reflections on the Cowboys' playoff shortcomings in ESPN's First Take, which also remain relevant as the team eyes future success.

DeMarcus Lawrence on Playoff Burnout

In the aftermath of a disheartening Wild Card loss to the Green Bay Packers, DeMarcus Lawrence candidly addressed the Cowboys' underwhelming playoff outing on "First Take." Reflecting on the season's culmination, Lawrence pinpointed exhaustion as a significant factor.

"All honestly, I think the main thing is we was burnt out," he admitted, acknowledging the toll of a long, predominantly healthy season on the team's endurance, a theme he revisits in our exclusive. Despite this, he didn't view tiredness as an excuse for the defeat, indicating a need for better preparation and resilience.

Yet Lawrence didn't shy away from crediting the Packers for their strategic prowess, particularly in how they managed to sideline key players like Micah Parsons.

"But also, you gotta give hats off to Green Bay," Lawrence conceded, highlighting the Packers' effective game plan that quickly put Dallas on the back foot. This blend of exhaustion and being outplayed strategically presents a candid look into the multifaceted challenges the Cowboys faced.

With a history rich in success but facing a lengthy Super Bowl drought since their last victory in 1995, the Dallas Cowboys continue to strive for the pinnacle of NFL achievement. What do you think? Can the Dallas Cowboys bounce back and clinch that elusive Super Bowl title once more?