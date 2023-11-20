Exploring possible WWE returns at Survivor Series: War Games apart from Randy Orton and CM Punk

WWE is gearing up to host their 37th edition of the premium pay-per-view, Survivor Series. This event is slated to be one of the most major pay-per-views for WWE this year. Throughout the years, Survivor Series has consistently held its position as one of the company's major events.

This year, WWE will be presenting the second War Games-themed Survivor Series. In the previous edition, the War Games match made its debut on the main roster and featured the Bloodline, including Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn, facing off against the Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre.

Returning to Chicago for the Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE is revisiting a city that witnessed one of the most insane Survivor Series events back in the day. It was in Canada where the hometown hero, Bret Hart, was famously robbed live on television, an incident widely known as the Montreal Screwjob.

This year's Survivor Series is highly anticipated due to rumors circulating about the potential returns of CM Punk, Randy Orton, and many others.

List of returns to expect at Survivor Series 2023

This year's Survivor Series War Games 2023 pay-per-view is considered one of the major shows of the year. According to some previous reports, Triple H and management deliberately kept Roman Reigns away from the pay-per-view, aiming to shift the major focus of fans towards a big surprise.

While much speculation revolves around the potential returns of CM Punk or Randy Orton, this article will explore other potential stars who could make their comeback at Survivor Series 2023.

Trish Stratus

Former Women’s champion and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus can make her return for the revenge. Zoey Stark is set to face. Rhea Ripley for women's world championship. Zoey Strak made her main roster debut as the team partner of legendary Trish Stratus when she was feuding with Becky Lynch.

Stark turned her back on Trish at the WWE Payback pay-per-view. Payback was the last appearance of Trish Stratus. Stratus will be the hometown girl at Survivor Series 2023 and she can cost Zoey her title match against Rhea Ripley.

Big E

Former tag team champion and WWE champion Big E has been out of competition for a long time now. He injured his neck during a match against Brawaling Brutes in early 2022. Fans were supporting the former WWE champion and loved his singles run as well.

Team Seth Rollins needs one more member for the War Games match against The Judgement and Drew McIntyre. Big e can finally make his awaited return and Survivor Series 2023 can be the best place for his return.

Sheamus

Former WWE champion and leader of Brawling Brutes has been out of competition for a long time. He last wrestled Edge in his last match on Blue Brand. And is expected to make his return soon to WWE programming. Sheamus can be the fifth member of team Seth Rollins. The former champion is the favorite to face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble as well.

