Exploring Roman Reigns Massive Sneaker Collection; All About Former WWE Champion’s Love for Shoes

Roman Reigns’s love for sneakers is well-known. The Tribal Chief has a deep fascination for sneakers. Before Reigns lost his WWE title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, he was rotating a couple of Nike sneakers for a pretty long time.

Back in 2021, right after he returned from his leukemia, Reigns went for sneaker shopping at a complex, and in an interview revealed a lot about his sneaker collection.

What did Roman Reigns say about his sneakers collection?

Reigns said that when he returned in 2019, he was wearing his favorite Jordan sneakers. He said that he wasn’t in his WWE character, and instead was just Joe (his real name). "In so many ways I felt so much confidence. So much gratitude within that moment. It was special and I can get into but it would probably take way too long to explain all the emotions,” he said.

Roman said that it was one of those situations where he was able to kind of come out of the Roman character and just be Joe. “That's why you saw me the way I was. That's why I was wearing Jordans,” he said.

Reigns also commented on having the best sneaker collection in his extended family. He also credited The Usos for having a very good collection of sneakers while also talking about The Rock having his own sneakers Under Armour.

Reigns credits The Rock for having a nice sneakers collection

He said that while Usos and The Rock might have a good collection when it comes to diversity, he is the guy. “The Usos, they definitely have a nice selection. They've been rocking the 1s a lot for a long time. Dwayne [The Rock] that's a different story, he's making his own stuff at Under Armor. But as far as the diversity and the throwbacks and connecting with the culture of the shoes, I'm the guy,” he said.

Regarding his in-ring action inside the ring, Reigns said that he likes to wrestle in the Nike SFB Canvas sneakers. "I didn't expect all the sneakerheads to come out and see that and talk about it. Man, they felt good. They were lighter. The white soles... I think that's a classic look. I don't think that's ever going out of style,” Wrestling Inc quoted Reigns.

Here is the sneakers head collection of Reigns: